NEWS Bella Thorne Smolders in Tiny Yellow Bikini as She Flaunts Her Assets in Flirty Photo Source: MEGA; @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne took a moment to pose in a tiny yellow bikini, giving the camera a fierce smolder while flaunting her curves and showing off her assets. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne is feeling hot for the summer. The Shake It Up alum, 27, took some time to pose in a tiny yellow checkered bikini in a steamy photo posted via X on Wednesday, August 27. Thorne gave the camera a fierce smolder as she flaunted her assets and major under b---. The actress completed the look with layered gold necklaces and light-wash denim shorts. “🥺,” she captioned the photo.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Flaunted Her Assets in Yellow Bikini

Source: @bellathorne/X Fans praised Bella Thorne's latest look.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to praise the actress’s sultry look. “Been crushing on bro since I was like 12,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “She’s perfect 🤩.” “My gosh, you’re so seductive I’d wash your car for a year to be next to you,” a third quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Proposed to Mark Emms Earlier This Month

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne made headlines by proposing to her longtime partner, Mark Emms.

Thorne made headlines on August 16 when she revealed she proposed to her fiancé, Mark Emms, one year after he had already asked her to marry him. The “Saint Clare” actress documented the special moment in a video posted on Instagram, which showed off a living room covered in flowers as she got on one knee. After gifting Emms, 45, his ring, the pair shared a sweet kiss to make the occasion. "3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I 🥴❤️," Thorne explained in the caption of an Instagram post.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Faced Proposal Backlash

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne's fans were confused why she got on one knee.

Fans quickly were confused about why Thorne proposed, taking time to air out their grievances in the comments section of the upload. "If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused," one user wrote, while over 46,000 others "liked" in agreement. Only one day later, the I Still See You star clapped back at the backlash with a video of Emms playing with their dog. "The comments on my post are hilarious!!" she wrote via her Instagram Stories. "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f---- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms Sparked Relationship in 2022

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne and Mark Emms while at a party of a mutual friend.