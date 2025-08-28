Bella Thorne Smolders in Tiny Yellow Bikini as She Flaunts Her Assets in Flirty Photo
Bella Thorne is feeling hot for the summer.
The Shake It Up alum, 27, took some time to pose in a tiny yellow checkered bikini in a steamy photo posted via X on Wednesday, August 27. Thorne gave the camera a fierce smolder as she flaunted her assets and major under b---. The actress completed the look with layered gold necklaces and light-wash denim shorts.
“🥺,” she captioned the photo.
Bella Thorne Flaunted Her Assets in Yellow Bikini
Fans quickly took to the comments section to praise the actress’s sultry look. “Been crushing on bro since I was like 12,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “She’s perfect 🤩.”
“My gosh, you’re so seductive I’d wash your car for a year to be next to you,” a third quipped.
Bella Thorne Proposed to Mark Emms Earlier This Month
Thorne made headlines on August 16 when she revealed she proposed to her fiancé, Mark Emms, one year after he had already asked her to marry him.
The “Saint Clare” actress documented the special moment in a video posted on Instagram, which showed off a living room covered in flowers as she got on one knee. After gifting Emms, 45, his ring, the pair shared a sweet kiss to make the occasion.
"3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I 🥴❤️," Thorne explained in the caption of an Instagram post.
Bella Thorne Faced Proposal Backlash
Fans quickly were confused about why Thorne proposed, taking time to air out their grievances in the comments section of the upload. "If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused," one user wrote, while over 46,000 others "liked" in agreement.
Only one day later, the I Still See You star clapped back at the backlash with a video of Emms playing with their dog.
"The comments on my post are hilarious!!" she wrote via her Instagram Stories. "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f---- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms Sparked Relationship in 2022
Emms and Thorne met in August 2022 at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party and got engaged less than a year later, in May 2023. The pair has begun wedding planning, with Thorne researching special traditions to make their nuptials special.
"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold.' It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," Thorne told a news outlet in March.