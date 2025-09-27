Bella Thorne Turns Heads in Plunging, Figure-Hugging Gown: See the Stunning Photos
Sept. 27 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Bella Thorne is ending the month in style. The Disney Channel alum showed off her figure in a body-hugging outfit in sizzling new photos.
Thorne, 27, wore a brown maxi-gown that featured a gold, plunging neckline as she stood in front of a sunny, flower-filled garden.
Bella Thorne Turned Heads in Body-Hugging Gown
“💌🥂👩❤️💋👨❤️,” the Shake It Up star captioned the carousel of photos on Friday, September 26. The series of snaps also featured moments with her fiancé, Mark Emms, as they enjoyed the day by taking a train ride and mirror selfies.
“Such a goddess,” one fan wrote in the comments section.
Meanwhile, another user added, “Beautiful Bella ⚡️🙌✨.”
“i need that dress. B is simply perfection ugh. 😍🤎,” a third stated.
Bella Thorne Proposed to Mark Emms
Thorne and Emms, 45, have had quite the year together. In July, the actress announced she had gotten on one knee with her own proposal, one year after he asked her to marry him.
The OnlyFans creator shared the special moment with fans in a video posted via Instagram on August 16. The video clip documented the moment she proposed to Emms in a living room decorated with romantic candlelight and flowers.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bella Thorne Clapped Back at Criticism
"3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I 🥴❤️," she wrote in the caption.
Fans had different stances on the romantic gesture, taking the time to share their confusion about why the Disney star got on one knee in the comments section. "If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused," one user wrote, with over 46,000 users hitting the ‘like’ button in agreement.
Only one day later, the I Still See You star replied to backlash with a video of Emms playing with their dog.
"The comments on my post are hilarious!!" she clapped back via her Instagram Stories. "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f---- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"
Mark Emms and Bella Thorne Are Wedding Planning
Emms and Thorne sparked their relationship after meeting at the birthday party of a mutual friend in August 2022. The pair got engaged just one year later in May 2023.
Thorne has spoken publicly about her upcoming nuptials, telling fans she’s doing her due diligence to make her wedding to Emms special.
"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold.' It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," Thorne told a news outlet in March.