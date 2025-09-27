Bella Thorne Turns Heads in Plunging, Figure-Hugging Gown: See the Stunning Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne is ending the month in style. The Disney Channel alum showed off her figure in a body-hugging outfit in sizzling new photos. Thorne, 27, wore a brown maxi-gown that featured a gold, plunging neckline as she stood in front of a sunny, flower-filled garden.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Turned Heads in Body-Hugging Gown

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne posed in front of a beautiful garden setting.

“💌🥂👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨❤️,” the Shake It Up star captioned the carousel of photos on Friday, September 26. The series of snaps also featured moments with her fiancé, Mark Emms, as they enjoyed the day by taking a train ride and mirror selfies. “Such a goddess,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “Beautiful Bella ⚡️🙌✨.” “i need that dress. B is simply perfection ugh. 😍🤎,” a third stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Proposed to Mark Emms

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne received backlash for her proposal to Mark Emms.

Thorne and Emms, 45, have had quite the year together. In July, the actress announced she had gotten on one knee with her own proposal, one year after he asked her to marry him. The OnlyFans creator shared the special moment with fans in a video posted via Instagram on August 16. The video clip documented the moment she proposed to Emms in a living room decorated with romantic candlelight and flowers.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Clapped Back at Criticism

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne clapped back to the haters who criticized the proposal.

"3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I 🥴❤️," she wrote in the caption. Fans had different stances on the romantic gesture, taking the time to share their confusion about why the Disney star got on one knee in the comments section. "If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused," one user wrote, with over 46,000 users hitting the ‘like’ button in agreement. Only one day later, the I Still See You star replied to backlash with a video of Emms playing with their dog. "The comments on my post are hilarious!!" she clapped back via her Instagram Stories. "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f---- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"

Mark Emms and Bella Thorne Are Wedding Planning

Source: MEGA Bella Thorne and Mark Emms met at the party of a mutual friend.