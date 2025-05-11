'Below Deck' Star Jason Chambers Says He Was 'Naïve' to Think He Couldn't Get Skin Cancer: 'So Upsetting' 

Chambers had a small brown sun spot on his ribs for 10 years, which he later found out was more serious than he anticipated.

"I've been on the water for three decades now, and I thought, 'That's never going to be a problem,'" he recalled to an outlet. "But it is a problem."

After a friend of his was diagnosed with skin cancer, he decided it was a good time to schedule an appointment to make sure he was in the clear.

"I thought to myself, I should go get mine checked because I haven't gotten a check for that in five years...it just felt different in my body. My intuition," he recalled.