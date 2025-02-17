Captain Jason Chambers Having 'Fun' With His Heartthrob Status After 3 Seasons of 'Below Deck Down Under'
Captain Jason Chambers is feeling the love from fans.
While the Below Deck Down Under star may be the top hunk at Bravo, it's taken him quite some time to get comfortable with all of the attention.
Chambers chats exclusively with OK! about finally embracing his dreamboat status, working with the new chief stew Lara Rigby, who replaced Aesha Scott, and Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under.
"I don't really like watching the promos of me coming out of the water," Chambers says with a laugh about the sultry shots. "I'm just like, 'Oh my God, really?' However, I remember doing it and saying, 'Do I have to do this?' Because it's not me, but you have to get to the point where it's like, 'Okay, let's have fun.'"
"I really didn't want to do any of that coming out of the hot tub stuff," he recalls of Season 1. "In Season 2, I was like, 'No, really!' In Season 3, I got into it. I thought, 'Okay, let's just get it done and have fun' because our franchise is very real. We are working. No one's telling us what to do."
The current installment of the beloved series focuses on a place Chambers was psyched to visit. "It's in the Seychelles in Africa. It's a remote location. I've spent the last decade of my life trying to do anything unique and different. It was a bucket list thing to be in another location," the reality star explains of the new season.
- 'Below Deck Down Under' Seasoned Pro Aesha Scott Opens Up About Becoming Chief Stew & Reveals What It Was Like Working With Captain Jason Chambers
- Peacock's 'Below Deck Down Under' Captain Jason Chambers Dishes On What Sets Him Apart From Other Bravo Captains
- 'Below Deck Down Under' Stars Tumi Mhlongo & Magda Ziomek Dish On Outlandish Charter Guests, Keeping It Professional & More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As Scott returned to Below Deck Mediterranean, Rigby took over as Chambers' right-hand woman. "I'm not going to lie. Aesha is missed a h--- of a lot. She knows the environment of this show and what it brings," he admits of her absence.
"I know how to drive a boat and a crew. My uniqueness to this franchise is that I hold onto myself as the captain," he adds. "This crew and production is not going to stop me from being the captain of the boat and they never have. That's why it's so real. However, Aesha understands the limitations of this show. As much as I get why she's gone to the Mediterranean to fulfill her story of going from stewardess to chief, this allows us to bring in a whole new person that doesn't know the environment."
"There are high expectations and standards," the leader notes. "It's hard because she [Rigby] doesn't know the environment, but it's great casting. You're going to see someone struggling in the bits that Aesha didn't because she knew the environment. I want to be the best we can be and Lara is bringing in exactly what I want — whether she can achieve it under the conditions that we work in because they are unique, let's see."
Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.