Captain Jason Chambers Having 'Fun' With His Heartthrob Status After 3 Seasons of 'Below Deck Down Under'

Chambers chats exclusively with OK! about finally embracing his dreamboat status, working with the new chief stew Lara Rigby, who replaced Aesha Scott, and Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under.

"I don't really like watching the promos of me coming out of the water," Chambers says with a laugh about the sultry shots. "I'm just like, 'Oh my God, really?' However, I remember doing it and saying, 'Do I have to do this?' Because it's not me, but you have to get to the point where it's like, 'Okay, let's have fun.'"