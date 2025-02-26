or
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star Gary King Sued for Sexual Assault by 2 Former Production Staff Members

Photo of Gary King
Source: @king_gk/Instagram

Gary King is being sued for sexual assault.

By:

Feb. 26 2025, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

Two former Below Deck staff members have filed a lawsuit against cast member Gary King, NBCUniversal, Bravo, and other production companies involved in the hit show.

Photo of Gary King
Source: @king_gk/Instagram

Gary King was not fired from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' in the wake of allegations made against him.

According to the suit, Samantha Suarez, a hair and makeup artist, and Gary Duddleston, a camera operator, accused King of sexual assault and battery. They accused the networks involved in the reality show of retaliation and wrongful termination.

Suarez alleges on July 3, 2022, she was “held hostage in a hotel room” by King during production for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. She recalls delivering snacks and water to his room. Upon arrival, she states he opened the door in his underwear and “refused to take the water from her hands at the door,” forcing her to enter the premises.

Photo of Gary King
Source: @king_gk/Instagram

Gary King was accused of untying the 'bikini tops of two female cast members without their consent.'

After trying to leave, Suarez claims King “lunged towards her, used his arms to grab her by her upper body, and restrained her with his tight grip around her body and arms.” When she broke free from him, he allegedly chased her and slammed the door, “menacingly laughing and staring at her with evil dilated eyes.”

Luckily for Suarez, she states she received a phone call from another crew member, leading her to exit his room. She says he followed her out of his room and grabbed her from behind.

The hair and makeup artist reported what happened to one of the production companies. Rather than be fired, King was issued a warning that he’d be terminated if another incident occurred.

Duddleston alleged to have seen “King untie the bikini tops of two female cast members without their consent, make lewd remarks to a female audio technician, and grab the genitals of two male camera operators.” He reported these over the walkie-talkie system and, rather than find King at fault, an investigation was opened into the camera operator for “inappropriate use of the walkie-talkie system.”

Photo of Gary King
Source: @king_gk/Instagram

Samantha Suarez states Gary King 'lunged towards her, used his arms to grab her by her upper body, and restrained her with his tight grip around her body and arms.'

Upon returning to the United States, both Duddleston and Suarez explained they were fired. The pair also think they’re both on a “do not hire list,” allege they’re “virtually unemployable” and claim NBCUniversal continues to support King.

Photo of Gary King
Source: @king_gk/Instagram

The two plaintiffs in the lawsuit were fired upon returning to the United States.

In the wake of the lawsuit, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville spoke out. “Bravo treats their male talent differently,” she wrote on X. “They knew about these allegations long ago and they still hired him back as well as knowing about James Kennedy and still employing him.”

To date, NBCUniversal has not responded publicly to the allegations.

