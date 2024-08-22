'I Didn't Do Anything Wrong': Brandi Glanville Finally Talks Caroline Manzo's Sexual Assault Allegations
In January 2024, it was revealed Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo was claiming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville had sexually assaulted during filming of Ultimate Girls Trip.
Seven months later, Glanville has insisted Manzo is “not suing” her personally because she “didn’t do anything wrong.”
“I think she's suing Bravo, because she wants money,” Glanville explained. “And what would she get from me? My rental? I don't have any money to give her.”
Glanville shared how Manzo initially claimed she was “sexually harassed” and then the narrative became Glanville being accused of “sexual misconduct.” “There were even people calling me a rapist,” she shared. “People just were tearing me apart. And the fact that Bravo didn’t say anything then, it’s like ‘Help me. Help me. Tell the truth. Help me!’ I hate them.”
According to the court filing, a Shed producer (the company that produces Ultimate Girls Trip) allegedly claimed Manzo stated she “did not feel sexually assaulted” by Glanville but rather felt “disrespected.”
Glanville went on to accuse Bravo of hanging her out to dry “for a storyline,” revealing they knew “all of the press would cause me to lose other jobs, and it did, and they didn’t care. They don’t care about me.”
Unfortunately for Glanville, the ordeal has taken a toll on her physical and mental health, as well as her business opportunities as no one wants to hire her for work. She recounted her disappointment in Bravo not helping her when she felt they could have.
"When you're being called a sexual predator, or that you sexually harassed someone — when that narrative is out there and Bravo literally could have stepped in at any time and helped me,” Glanville stated. “They could have helped me, but it wasn't until they got a lawsuit against them that they said Brandi didn't do anything wrong.”
- 'The Nail in Andy Cohen's Coffin': Fans Call for Bravo Head Honcho to Be 'Fired' Amid Brandi Glanville Sexual Harassment Claims
- Brandi Glanville Claims Andy Cohen Asked Her About the Size of Eddie Cibrian's Manhood
- Brandi Glanville Is 'Done Being the Victim' After Video of Andy Cohen's Sexually Inappropriate Behavior Was Leaked
Glanville also shifted some blame in the direction of Andy Cohen, claiming he “quit her.”
She claimed once something like this happens “you’re not going to work for Bravo, you’re not going to work for NBC, you’re not going to work for Warner Brothers, which is a part of every TV show… I’m never working again.”
Noting she feels Cohen thinks her “life is a joke,” she also added she feels he decided to “cancel her” and “see if she is okay.” “And I’m not,” she stated.
Glanville spoke with The Sun about the lawsuit.