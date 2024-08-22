'I Didn't Do Anything Wrong': Brandi Glanville Finally Talks Caroline Manzo's Sexual Assault Allegations

Glanville went on to accuse Bravo of hanging her out to dry “for a storyline,” revealing they knew “all of the press would cause me to lose other jobs, and it did, and they didn’t care. They don’t care about me.”

Unfortunately for Glanville, the ordeal has taken a toll on her physical and mental health, as well as her business opportunities as no one wants to hire her for work. She recounted her disappointment in Bravo not helping her when she felt they could have.

"When you're being called a sexual predator, or that you sexually harassed someone — when that narrative is out there and Bravo literally could have stepped in at any time and helped me,” Glanville stated. “They could have helped me, but it wasn't until they got a lawsuit against them that they said Brandi didn't do anything wrong.”