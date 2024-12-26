REALITY TV 'Below Deck' Star Sunny Marquis Shows Off Her Assets in Topless Photo After Ben Willoughby Split: 'Chapter Closed' Source: @marie.marq/Instagram/@wanderingwilloughby/Instagram Sunny Marquis shared the sultry image shortly after calling it quits with 'Below Deck' costar Ben Willoughby.

Sunny Marquis is showing Ben Willoughby what he’s missing! On Saturday, December 21, the Below Deck deckhand, 24, shared a topless photo on the beach after news broke that she and Willoughby, 29, had called it quits.

Source: @marie.marq/Instagram 'It’s time to look forward,' Sunny Marquis penned alongside the revealing photo.

“Chapter closed✨ Happy holidays and a happy new year to all of you in my life and those who have supported me through their phone screens,” she said alongside the sultry image — which featured the brunette beauty wearing only a bikini bottom as she covered her chest with her knees. “It’s time to look forward. See you in 2025 #whatsnext,” she continued.

In response to the snapshot, fans of the reality TV star shared their support amid the shocking split. “You’re way too pretty and out of his league anyway!” one person penned, as another added, “You deserve the best👏.”

Source: @marie.marq/Instagram Ben Willoughby confirmed his split from Sunny Marquis via Instagram on December 21.

A third echoed, “You are too good for him. You shine too bright. I’m glad you’re moving forward! Sooner rather than later!! We love u!!” as one more individual stated, “Onto better things! ❤️.” Willoughby revealed on Instagram on Saturday, December 21, that he and Marquis had ended their romance.

“I need to kindly ask that people respect my space at this time and stop the negative comments and messages,” he began. “It’s been a very difficult couple of weeks and some things are private between two people. I understand that a relationship was publicly followed by many. Thank you for understanding.” The couple’s breakup came seven months after they confirmed their romance in May.

Source: @marie.marq/Instagram Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis met on Season 11 of 'Below Deck.'

“Yes, you guessed it 😜 we are still together! Finally, we can let go of the secrecy that has been held for the past 15 months,” Willoughby shared at the time, referencing how their relationship status was up in the air during the show’s most recent season. “We want to thank you all for the support throughout Season 11 @belowdeckbravo it’s been a rollercoaster to relive the season and the beginning of a relationship.” The duo’s romance was not solidified because Willoughby was still hung up on his former costar Camille Lamb despite his causal relationship with Marquis.

“Being back on board St. David, it is like taking a stroll down memory lane. With Camille, it was this instant spark. We were very much like kids in love. I’ve just been really thinking about her recently,” the hunk said during an episode of the show. “Maybe there’s a part of me believing there could be something because we were great together. See what girls have done to me?” Lamb then turned down Willoughby’s advances, leading to complications with Marquis.

Source: @marie.marq/Instagram Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis confirmed their relationship in May after their status was left unclear at the end of Season 11.