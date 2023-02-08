'Below Deck' Shake-Up: Captain Lee Dumped Ahead Of Season 11, Replaced By Kerry Titheradge
Captain Lee Rosbach may be sailing off into the sunset after ten seasons on Below Deck.
The 73-year-old will reportedly not be returning for Season 11 of the hit Bravo show, with the network deciding to replace him with Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry Titheradge in an attempt to "freshen up" the series.
Insiders emphasized Rosbach's exit from the franchise, which he began in 2013, was not his decision — but rather the execs wanting to change things up.
During Season 10, the crew captain took a step back from filming in order to focus on his ongoing health woes after suffering mobility and nerve issues. In his absence, Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn grabbed the reigns as the staff's leader.
Because of Yawn's different managing style of his crew — with her firing one of Rosbach's stews Camille Lamb without his knowledge — the recovering yachter was not thrilled with his replacement.
“Had I been replacing Captain Sandy on her boat temporarily and felt the necessity to fire one of her crew, I would have called her first to let her know what I was doing and why,” Rosbach tweeted on January 23, 2023, noting, “I agree with her decision, just not how she went about it.”
He also declared Sandy’s move “lacked in procedure and respect.”
Yawn hit back at Rosbach's criticism during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked in February 2022. “He’s in the hospital. Who’s gonna call and say, ‘Can I fire Camille?’ Never in a million years would I do that,” the 55-year-old, who joined the franchise in 2017, stated.
“But what I did was give him a courtesy call saying, ‘By the way, I did fire her. You almost had a mutiny on your boat because of her,'” she continued. “Plus, who’s gonna call someone while they’re having surgery and then recovering from surgery? I don’t know what happened, but I tried to call him a few times and he hasn’t picked the phone up.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
TV Deets was the first to report on Captain Lee's departure.