Ben Affleck Admits His 3 Kids Think Some of Actor's Movies Are 'Terrible' and 'Stupid': 'They Don't Censor Their Criticism'
Ben Affleck's children aren't afraid to tell it like it is.
On the Wednesday, April 23, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the dad-of-three admitted he was somewhat nervous for his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's kids to come to the recent premiere of his film The Accountant 2 since they often critique his work.
"I was excited they wanted to come see it, but my kids, they're very tough," the Oscar winner, 52, explained of Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 13. "They don’t censor their criticism."
"They’ll sit right next to me watching a movie and while it’s happening [say], ‘This is terrible. I mean, this is terrible. Why did you do this?'" the actor confessed.
Fortunately, the teenagers "actually liked" his most recent movie.
"They were shocked, as if I got lucky and this magical accident happened and something I did was OK," quipped the Boston native.
The actor also revealed his offspring weren't fans of Armageddon, which he showed them during the pandemic.
"All the kids were in the house and I was like, ‘Hey, let’s watch a movie,'" he recalled. "Almost immediately, it was like, ‘What? What is this? This is so stupid … Are you kidding me?'"
"My son was like, ‘This doesn’t make sense,'" the star continued. "[I replied], ‘This is not a logic-based film! That is not one of the criteria we used making this!"
Though Affleck and his former wife, 53, finalized their divorce in 2018, he raved over their current dynamic to GQ, spilling, "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well."
The Argo director also touched on how the exes had to teach their kids not to believe every headline they come across.
"They would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, 'Well, you know, this isn’t always true, because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant,'" he joked of magazines claiming Garner was expecting when she wasn't.
Affleck was also a stepdad to ex-wife Jennifer Lopez's two kids, 17-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom he raved over when they joined his own children at The Accountant 2 premiere.
"I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun," he told a reporter. "I love her kids [too], they’re wonderful."
The singer, 55, and Affleck finalized their divorce this past January after two years of marriage.
Lopez shares her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 56.