Ben Affleck Admits His 3 Kids Think Some of Actor's Movies Are 'Terrible' and 'Stupid': 'They Don't Censor Their Criticism'

Though Affleck and his former wife, 53, finalized their divorce in 2018, he raved over their current dynamic to GQ, spilling, "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well."

The Argo director also touched on how the exes had to teach their kids not to believe every headline they come across.

"They would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, 'Well, you know, this isn’t always true, because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant,'" he joked of magazines claiming Garner was expecting when she wasn't.