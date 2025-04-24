or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ben Affleck
OK LogoNEWS

Ben Affleck Admits His 3 Kids Think Some of Actor's Movies Are 'Terrible' and 'Stupid': 'They Don't Censor Their Criticism'

Photo of Ben, Samuel and Fin Affleck
Source: mega

Ben Affleck admitted the three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner 'don't censor their criticism' when it comes to his movie roles.

By:

April 24 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck's children aren't afraid to tell it like it is.

On the Wednesday, April 23, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the dad-of-three admitted he was somewhat nervous for his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's kids to come to the recent premiere of his film The Accountant 2 since they often critique his work.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck kids think movies terrible stupid
Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

Ben Affleck admitted on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' that his three children think some of his movies are 'terrible.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I was excited they wanted to come see it, but my kids, they're very tough," the Oscar winner, 52, explained of Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 13. "They don’t censor their criticism."

"They’ll sit right next to me watching a movie and while it’s happening [say], ‘This is terrible. I mean, this is terrible. Why did you do this?'" the actor confessed.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck kids think movies terrible stupid
Source: mega

The actor co-parents his teenagers with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, the teenagers "actually liked" his most recent movie.

"They were shocked, as if I got lucky and this magical accident happened and something I did was OK," quipped the Boston native.

The actor also revealed his offspring weren't fans of Armageddon, which he showed them during the pandemic.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"All the kids were in the house and I was like, ‘Hey, let’s watch a movie,'" he recalled. "Almost immediately, it was like, ‘What? What is this? This is so stupid … Are you kidding me?'"

"My son was like, ‘This doesn’t make sense,'" the star continued. "[I replied], ‘This is not a logic-based film! That is not one of the criteria we used making this!"

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck kids think movies terrible stupid
Source: mega

The star has raved over his co-parenting relationship with Garner, whom he called 'great.'

Article continues below advertisement

Though Affleck and his former wife, 53, finalized their divorce in 2018, he raved over their current dynamic to GQ, spilling, "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well."

The Argo director also touched on how the exes had to teach their kids not to believe every headline they come across.

"They would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, 'Well, you know, this isn’t always true, because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant,'" he joked of magazines claiming Garner was expecting when she wasn't.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck kids think movies terrible stupid
Source: mega

The exes' kids attended the recent premiere of Affleck's flick 'The Accountant 2.'

Affleck was also a stepdad to ex-wife Jennifer Lopez's two kids, 17-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom he raved over when they joined his own children at The Accountant 2 premiere.

"I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun," he told a reporter. "I love her kids [too], they’re wonderful."

The singer, 55, and Affleck finalized their divorce this past January after two years of marriage.

Lopez shares her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 56.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.