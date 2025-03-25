or
Ben Affleck Feels 'Really Lucky' to Have 'Wonderful' Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner to Co-Parent His 3 Kids With: 'We Work Together Well'

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married for more than a decade.

By:

March 25 2025, Updated 2:33 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck couldn't have asked for a better person to be the mother of his three kids.

In a new interview published Tuesday, March 25, the Gone Girl actor made rare comments about his co-parenting dynamic with Jennifer Garner — whom he shares children Violet, 19, Seraphina "Fin," 16, and Samuel, 13, with.

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in 2005.

"I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well," Affleck declared while speaking with GQ.

The Air star also addressed how he and Garner explained their levels of Hollywood fame to their children.

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three kids: Violet, 19, Seraphina 'Fin,' 16, and Samuel, 13.

"They would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, 'Well, you know, this isn’t always true, because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant,'" he quipped in reference to tabloids at times releasing false information about Garner and Affleck.

As for accepting life in the spotlight — and the rampant rumors that tend to come with it — Affleck seemed to be at peace with his social status.

Source: MEGA

The exes announced their separation in 2015.

"I know what’s going on in my life. And also, really more importantly, my kids know," he admitted before offering reasoning behind why the public is so invested in Affleck's day-to-day journey.

"I think I don’t present in a very careful way. So I’ll go out and pick up the packages or deliveries and I don’t really care that people are there to take my picture," Affleck guessed as to why his personal life has become "an object of" fascination within the media.

The Good Will Hunting actor continued: "And some people are probably, I guess you’d call them smarter or more strategic because they think, well, 'I don’t want to be seen wearing some T-shirt or spilling some drink.' And I just think, 'Oh f--- it, man, I could give a s---. I just want to get the coffee.'"

"So maybe that’s a part of it, because people are accustomed to a more presented, curated image," he noted of other celebrities who proceed with greater caution when stepping out in public.

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Lopez ended last year.

Elsewhere in his interview, Affleck shockingly broke silence on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Squashing speculation the former flames' marriage ended due to Lopez's crave for the spotlight, Affleck confessed: "I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture."

"There’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," he pointed out. "But honestly ... the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."

Affleck added: "There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no, 'This is what happened. It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."

