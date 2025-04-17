or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ben Affleck
OK LogoNEWS

Ben Affleck Admits He 'Adores' Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez as Singer Brings Her Kids to Support Him at 'The Accountant 2' Movie Premiere: Photos

Photo of Ben Affleck; picture of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

By:

April 17 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear to be on the best of terms after their split.

The Gone Girl actor had only kind things to say about his ex-wife while at the premiere of his movie The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 16, which Lopez attended with her twins, Emme and Max, 17.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck adores jennifer lopez kids support movie premiere photos
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck's ex-wife showed support for the actor at his 'The Accountant 2' movie premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

During a red carpet interview at the event, Affleck gushed over Lopez while praising her for continuing a relationship with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three kids — Samuel, 13, Seraphina "Fin," 16, and Violet, 19 — after she filed for divorce from him in August 2024.

"I feel good," Affleck said at the premiere, admitting it was a "great night" because both his and Lopez's children were in the building. "I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun."

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck adores jennifer lopez kids support movie premiere photos
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids formed a close bond during their parents' marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Squashing any speculation about tension between the former flames, the Air star noted: "I don’t read the stuff online much and sometimes I get the sense that people perpetuate this idea of... they want to find something negative to talk about."

"Jennifer Lopez is spectacular," he declared, sharing how the "On the Floor" singer has a "great ongoing relationship" with his children.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love her kids [too], they’re wonderful. She’s enormously important [to me]," he added, calling Lopez a "tremendous person [with] a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to."

"I am thrilled the kids are here with me. That’s the kind of thing — the relationships you could have with children like that — it’s the joy of my life. Those kids are amazing," he expressed, quipping: "I’m glad that this is the movie they wanted to come to."

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck adores jennifer lopez kids support movie premiere photos
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck said he's 'grateful' for Jennifer Lopez's continued relationship with his kids.

Article continues below advertisement

After the reporter told Affleck he was a "good dad," the Good Will Hunting star said he's simply "trying my best."

Affleck's appearance at the premiere of The Accountant 2 comes nearly one month after he made rare comments about his divorce from Lopez during a profile for GQ in March.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck adores jennifer lopez kids support movie premiere photos
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married for about two years before their split.

Article continues below advertisement

Addressing how Lopez loves her life in front of the spotlight and Affleck prefers a more private way of living, the dad-of-three wanted to emphasize how this conflict didn't play a part in their marital demise.

"I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture," he said at the time. "It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'"

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Affleck on the red carpet.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.