Ben Affleck Admits He 'Adores' Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez as Singer Brings Her Kids to Support Him at 'The Accountant 2' Movie Premiere: Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear to be on the best of terms after their split.
The Gone Girl actor had only kind things to say about his ex-wife while at the premiere of his movie The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 16, which Lopez attended with her twins, Emme and Max, 17.
During a red carpet interview at the event, Affleck gushed over Lopez while praising her for continuing a relationship with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three kids — Samuel, 13, Seraphina "Fin," 16, and Violet, 19 — after she filed for divorce from him in August 2024.
"I feel good," Affleck said at the premiere, admitting it was a "great night" because both his and Lopez's children were in the building. "I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun."
Squashing any speculation about tension between the former flames, the Air star noted: "I don’t read the stuff online much and sometimes I get the sense that people perpetuate this idea of... they want to find something negative to talk about."
"Jennifer Lopez is spectacular," he declared, sharing how the "On the Floor" singer has a "great ongoing relationship" with his children.
"I love her kids [too], they’re wonderful. She’s enormously important [to me]," he added, calling Lopez a "tremendous person [with] a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to."
"I am thrilled the kids are here with me. That’s the kind of thing — the relationships you could have with children like that — it’s the joy of my life. Those kids are amazing," he expressed, quipping: "I’m glad that this is the movie they wanted to come to."
- Ben Affleck Spends Quality Time With Just The Kids On His 49th Birthday, Neither Jen In Sight
- Ben Affleck Is 'Feeling Good About Himself' After Spending Time With Ex Jennifer Garner and Their Kids 'Over the Holidays'
- Ben Affleck Reunites With Exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner for Their Kids' School Play
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After the reporter told Affleck he was a "good dad," the Good Will Hunting star said he's simply "trying my best."
Affleck's appearance at the premiere of The Accountant 2 comes nearly one month after he made rare comments about his divorce from Lopez during a profile for GQ in March.
Addressing how Lopez loves her life in front of the spotlight and Affleck prefers a more private way of living, the dad-of-three wanted to emphasize how this conflict didn't play a part in their marital demise.
"I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture," he said at the time. "It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'"
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Affleck on the red carpet.