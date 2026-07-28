Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck’s Mother Dies at 83 After Being Given 6 Months to Live

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Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of Oscar-winning actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has died at 83. Her family announced that Affleck died June 2 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December. A Harvard University graduate, longtime public school teacher and civil rights advocate, Chris Anne had been given six months to live. Her family said one of her final wishes was to see her grandson Atticus graduate from high school. She attended the ceremony May 31 and died peacefully in her sleep two days later.

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Source: MEGA Chris Anne Affleck died after battling pancreatic cancer.

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A Mother Behind Two Hollywood Careers

Source: MEGA The longtime teacher helped launch Ben Affleck's early acting career.

Born Christine Anne Boldt in New York City in December 1942, she spent 35 years as a public school teacher before retiring in 2008. She was also one of the original Freedom Riders who traveled into the Deep South during the 1960s. She and ex-husband Timothy Affleck welcomed Ben in 1972 and Casey in 1975. After her divorce from Timothy, she supported Ben’s early interest in entertainment, connecting him with casting director Patty Collins — her former Harvard roommate — who helped him audition for commercials and TV movies. Chris Anne later attended the 1998 Oscars with Ben when he and Matt Damon were nominated for Good Will Hunting. The actors, who both brought their mothers, won Best Original Screenplay that night. Ben later won Best Picture for Argo in 2012, and Casey won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea in 2017.

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Why Celebrity Family Losses Resonate

Source: MEGA Fans shared condolences as the family honored her legacy.

Fans offered an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media, despite not knowing Chris Anne personally. “Parasocial relationships are real emotional connections,” said relationship therapist Argie Allen-Wilson, Ph.D., author of Courageous Conversations Connect and host of the podcast “Courageous Conversations with Dr. Argie.” She said these moments often touch something personal. “A celebrity's loss often reawakens our own experiences with grief,” Argie said. “For many people, the news is not only about the celebrity. It may remind them of losing a parent, caring for an aging loved one, anticipating future loss, or reflecting on their own family relationships.”

Covering Grief With Care

Source: MEGA Experts urged compassion while respecting the family's privacy.