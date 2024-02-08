10 Best Matt Damon Movies: 'Good Will Hunting,' 'Air' and More

Matt Damon raked in several awards after appearing in the film Good Will Hunting, including the Academy Awards’ Best Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen with Ben Affleck and Critics’ Choice Awards’ Breakthrough Artist Award.

The 1997 Gus Van Sant-directed film tells the story of a self-taught math genius named Will Hunting who works as a janitor at MIT after getting out of jail. A professor discovers his intellectual talent and tries to help him.

However, the 20-year-old faces a problem with the law after attacking a police officer — and only the professor offers him a deal in return for leniency.