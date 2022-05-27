Gambling Man! Ben Affleck Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend Early By Hitting The Casino Years After Being Banned For Counting Cards

Speaking of JLo, 52, it's rumored that she and her beau have different views when it comes to planning their nuptials. While some say that the mom-of-two would tie the knot as soon as possible, Affleck would rather wait.

"He and his team have told people it’s going to be a fairly long engagement and they’re happy just doing their thing without any stress," an insider told Closer. "But that’s not really what Jen wants."

Regardless of the time frame, the wedding is sure to be the event of the season, as a source declared to Us Weekly, "She definitely wants a spectacular celebration at some point and money won’t be an object!" Hopefully his betting ways pay off...