Wedding Worries! Friends Feel Jennifer Lopez Is Rushing Down The Aisle As Ben Affleck Drags His Feet
Jennifer Lopez has been wasting no time in planning her special day with Ben Affleck.
The rekindled flames, who got engaged in April for a second time, are gearing up for their upcoming wedding — which may take place sooner than you would think.
“Jennifer will tell you she’s not in a rush to get married, but her friends think otherwise,” a source dished to Us Weekly about the potentially speedy nuptials. “The truth is that if Ben wanted to push this forward as early as this summer, she’d be totally down with that.”
SELLING SUNSET'S EMMA HERNAN CLARIFIES BEN AFFLECK RAYA COMMENTS AFTER ACTOR SPEAKS OUT — SEE WHAT SHE SAID!
The insider close to Lopez, 52, explained she “wants the formalities out of the way so they can start their journey as man and wife sooner rather than later."
“She definitely wants a spectacular celebration at some point and money won’t be an object!” the source close to the multi-talented star noted to the outlet. "They’re both committed to making this work and taking all the steps necessary to respect each other’s boundaries and learn from their mistakes the last time around.”
However, a source told Closer Affleck has been a bit hesitant to walk down the aisle right away. “It seems Ben is happy to wait until next year to get married," the insider revealed. "He and his team have told people it’s going to be a fairly long engagement and they’re happy just doing their thing without any stress. But that’s not really what Jen wants. After what happened last time, she can’t help worrying about the wedding being called off at the last minute.”
Lopez and the Oscar winning actor, 49, originally began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film flop Gigli. Affleck proposed to the Selena star in November of the same year. The power couple called off their 2003 nuptials due to excessive media attention and officially went their separate ways in January of 2004.
The Good Will Hunting star moved on with Jennifer Garner, and the Hustlers star wed Marc Anthony before the exes made their way back to each other last year.
THREE'S COMPANY! JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK SHARE A KISS WHILE OUT WITH HER SON MAX — PHOTOS
Despite their alleged desire to become man and wife on the sooner side, OK! exclusively reported Lopez and Affleck are running into a bit of a snag when it comes to the planning of their nuptials. “They have very different ideas about what kind of wedding they should have,” an insider close to the duo claimed.
“And this time around, he’s pushing to be super-involved in the planning, which has become something of a headache for Jen," pointed out the source. "Word is, Ben’s behaving like a groomzilla!”
“He says Jen can still design the color scheme and choose the flower arrangements — and, of course, any dress she wants — but he’d like to have the final say in the food and music, including their first dance,” the insider continued. “Jen isn’t used to being flexible and not running the show. But she’s learned from her mistakes too. She’s conceding this time so he can feel comfortable as they plan their future together."