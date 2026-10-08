Ben Affleck Raves It Was 'Fun' Filming 'Daredevil' Stunt Scenes With Ex Jennifer Garner: 'She's So Good at That Stuff'

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In Daredevil, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner played Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios, two superhero types whose constantly shifting relationship creates endless drama. But in real life, Affleck and Garner share a remarkably calm co-parenting relationship after their 2015 divorce. Recently, Affleck looked back at filming Daredevil and praised Garner’s talent for superheroic action.

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'The Real Fun of That Movie Was Getting to Work With Jen'

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner met in 2000 and married in 2005.

“The real fun of that movie was getting to work with Jen and do the fights,” he said. “She was so good at that stuff because she did it on Alias. I was kind of like, is this going to look like The Matrix or am I going to look like an idiot?” Affleck had little to worry about. Daredevil had its weaknesses but fight choreography wasn’t one of them, and he and Garner established a strong rapport that helped sell the relationship. And of course Affleck would go on to play a highly regarded version of Batman in the Zack Snyder DC films.

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Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship Has Changed Over the Years

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck divorced in 2016 but remained close.

Affleck and Garner’s relationship has undergone a long series of changes before settling into their current calm co-parenting arrangement. The two met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2000, in which Affleck had a starring role and Garner played a nurse. However, the sparks really began when they filmed Daredevil. They began dating in 2004, ultimately marrying in 2005. Over a decade of marriage, they welcomed three children into the world, but separated in 2015 and divorced in 2016. However, they’ve maintained an exemplary relationship as they co-parent the children, and are frequently seen caring for them together. The drama of Affleck’s on-again, off-again relationship with Jennifer Lopez — culminating in a divorce earlier this year — doesn’t seem to have impacted the dynamic.

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'He's a Great Partner in That Way'

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to praise each other as co-parents.

Earlier this year, Garner praised Affleck for being a supportive parent in a way that allowed her to keep her career going. “They can stay with their dad,” she said. “He’s wonderful. He takes care of them. He’s a great partner in that way. And so that’s very freeing … Their dad has become this incredible co-parent.”

'I Would Love to Work With Her Again, Frankly'

Source: Netflix In Ben Affleck's new film 'Animals,' Kerry Washington plays his wife, a role Jennifer Garner considered but turned down.