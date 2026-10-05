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After Jennifer Lopez Split, Ben Affleck Says He's 'Good and Happy' Being Single, Focused on Fatherhood and Filmmaking

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck said he’s 'good and happy' being single after his Jennifer Lopez divorce while focusing on his kids and work.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 5:58 a.m. ET

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Ben Affleck has no plans to chase a new romance anytime soon.

The actor, who finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, recently offered a rare glimpse into his love life while promoting his upcoming Netflix thriller Animals.

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Ben Affleck Said His Children and Career Are His Top Priorities

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Image of Ben Affleck said he is in a 'good place' after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck said he is in a 'good place' after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

“I work a lot and I see my kids, and there’s not a lot of room. I’m not running around, you know what I’m saying?” Affleck said in a new interview.

He added, “It’s not a big priority in my life. I don’t know why we’re getting into this. You tricked me into this s---!”

Rather than looking for another relationship, the Good Will Hunting star said he’s happy with where his life is right now, particularly when it comes to his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“I think that’s a good place, where you’re like, ‘I’m good and I’m happy,’” he said.

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Image of Ben Affleck said he’s open to finding love again but isn’t 'trying to chase anything.'
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck said he’s open to finding love again but isn’t 'trying to chase anything.'

“I know what my priorities are. You can’t have two things that are the most important in your life. For me, that’s the kids. So that’s what that is. And then I have my work, which I love. I’m where I’m at, and I’m great," he added.

He also admitted he remains open to finding love in the future, though he isn’t actively pursuing a relationship.

“Who knows what adventures life will bring. I’m open to it, but I’m not trying to chase anything," the Argo star said.

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Ben Affleck Reflected on His Marriages to Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner

Image of Ben Affleck welcomed Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14, with Jennifer Garner.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck welcomed Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14, with Jennifer Garner.

Affleck shares Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14, with Garner.

The former couple were married from 2005 to 2018 and have remained on good terms while co-parenting their children.

He was also famously married to Lopez from 2022 until their divorce was finalized in 2025.

The former couple initially dated in the early 2000s before rekindling their romance nearly two decades later.

Despite his complicated romantic history, Affleck has previously spoken warmly about Lopez and her relationship with his children.

“For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular. Great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them,” he said in a previous interview.

Image of Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

As for Garner, Affleck recently explained why the pair ultimately decided not to appear opposite each other in Animals.

Garner was initially attached to play his onscreen wife, but the two agreed that bringing their real-life history into a fictional marriage could create unnecessary distractions.

“I talked to Jen, and she was like, ‘We don’t wanna do that. You just get baggage,’” the 54-year-old said.

Garner was eventually replaced by Kerry Washington, but Affleck made it clear he still hopes to work with his ex-wife someday.

“I would love to work with her, frankly,” he said.

“She’s fabulous, and we’re really good friends, and I’m profoundly grateful to her, and we have a great thing," he added.

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