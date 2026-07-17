Jennifer Garner Says Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Is an 'Incredible Co-Parent' Years After Divorce: 'He's a Great Partner in That Way'

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Jennifer Garner has nothing but kind words for ex-husband Ben Affleck as the former couple continues to successfully co-parent their three children years after their divorce. In a recent interview, the 13 Going on 30 star opened up about how the Batman actor made it possible for her to take on a new acting project after spending years putting her family first. “When it was offered to me, it was supposed to shoot, I think, in Nova Scotia,” she said of The Five-Star Weekend, the television adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's bestselling novel.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner credited Ben Affleck for being an ‘incredible co-parent.'

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“I said, ‘I would love to do it, but like everything, I really only work in L.A. I have three teenagers, and I can’t leave for four months. It’s just not worth it to me,’” she added. Garner and Affleck share three children: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13.

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‘He’s a Great Partner in That Way'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner said she originally turned down ‘The Five-Star Weekend’ because she did not want to spend four months away from her three children.

Although Garner loved both the novel and the script by showrunner and creator Bekah Brunstetter, she initially believed the project wasn't realistic due to the filming schedule. However, producers later revised the production plans, moving most of the filming to Los Angeles. Only one month of shooting would take place in Nantucket, making the opportunity much more manageable. “They can stay with their dad,” she said of her children. “He’s wonderful. He takes care of them. He’s a great partner in that way. And so that’s very freeing.” Affleck recently finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

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Putting Family First

Source: MEGA The production later moved most of its filming to Los Angeles, allowing Jennifer Garner to accept the role while balancing family responsibilities.

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Garner, whose career spans beloved romantic comedies and action films, said there was a period when raising her children naturally became her top priority. “There is a time in your life where you just do get caught up in all of that,” the actress explained. “And that’s okay. Nothing is forever. That’s a season. And it’s a beautiful thing. And I wouldn’t trade a minute of it. But I feel like my kids are a little bigger [now]. Their dad has become this incredible co-parent.” “When they were younger, I wouldn’t have done a couple of weeks away without taking them with me. Now they’re [older]. You can’t really do that anymore. But I can [go off solo and film because of the co-parenting relationship],” she shared.

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From Costars to Co-Parents

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner said Ben Affleck happily cares for their children when she is working, calling him ‘a great partner’ in co-parenting.

Garner is best known for starring in fan-favorite films including 13 Going on 30 (2004), Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009), Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005). She first met Affleck while filming Pearl Harbor in 2000. Although they became friends during production, their romance didn't begin until they reunited while starring together in Daredevil. Over the years, the former couple shifted their focus to raising their family, and they have continued working together as co-parents following their divorce.

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Garner's Next Big Role

Garner will next star in The Five-Star Weekend, which follows famous food influencer Hollis Shaw after the unexpected death of her husband. As she struggles to move forward, Hollis organizes a luxurious getaway on Nantucket, inviting close friends from different chapters of her life — including childhood, college and motherhood — along with a supportive online follower, hoping the reunion will help her begin to heal.