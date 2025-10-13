Ben Higgins Reveals He Still Goes to 'Trusted' Pal Chris Harrison for 'Advice': 'I Know He Has My Best Interests at Heart'

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Higgins, who shares daughter Winona [Winnie for short] with wife Jessica Clarke, can still rely on Chris Harrison for advice after all these years. "A lot of Bachelor people are having kids, and with two kids, Chris told me something. He said, 'As a dad of a daughter, let your wife handle the girlie stuff and you be a man that represents how a husband should act. When Winona watches me with my wife or watches me interact with her, she's going to be picking up on insights and learning from me. It gives me a really beautiful focus," the Bachelor star, 36, exclusively told OK! after he joined City Cruises Live for its Bachelor Party with former Bachelor host Harrison and Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams in NYC.

Source: @higgins.ben/instagram The pair share daughter Winona.

"He's been there, and he's always been a trusted voice," Higgins says of Harrison, 54, who hosted the TV series up until 2021. "I do go to him for advice. He's somebody in my life that I do appreciate, and I would listen when they share something with me. I know he has my best interests at heart." Higgins and Harrison grew close when the former was the lead on the TV series in 2016. Now, married with a kid, Higgins is enjoying fatherhood. "It's the gift that keeps on giving. I got back from New York recently, and once Winona saw me walk through the door, she started bouncing up and down with a smile on her face. She was so excited to see me," he gushes. "It's so fun and special. My home life is awesome."

Source: @higgins.ben/instagram Ben Higgins said Chris Harrison gave him some advice about fatherhood.

The dad-of-one also gives Clarke all the credit for taking motherhood in stride. "She loves it. It's fun to see her do this. Watching a human give up so much of her body, time and effort for something else and doing it with joy and love is so amazing to witness." he gushes. "Our marriage has stayed strong. My admiration for her has only grown. We're going to have a baby and dog in between us most evenings and that's beautiful. It's changed, but it's fantastic."

Source: @chrisbharrison/instagram Chris Harrison stayed close with a lot of his Bachelor Nation family.

The reality star may not be associated with The Bachelor anymore, but he is excited about working with City Cruises Live to share fun memories of his time on the show alongside his pals Harrison and Adams. City Cruises CEO Mike Flasky played alongside Higgins and Adams at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions when he asked the TV personalities if they were interested in working on an event focused around the series. "People can get behind Chris Harrison. He brings the nostalgia and the stories people want to remember. He was there for those dramatic moments that are still iconic to the franchise," Higgins explains. "Wells is one of my best friends in the world, and so we said, 'Let's do this. Let's wrap it around a boys' trip.' So, we did three rounds of golf, two shows and made it all work."

Source: @higgins.ben/instagram Ben Higgins said his 'home life is awesome.'

During the cruise in New York City, fans got to ask the trio all the juicy questions they've been dying to know about the franchise. "It was fun. I went in it excited to hang out with Chris and Wells, and we had a good time. We didn't know what to expect, but in Boston, Chris went into full-on producer mode. He was like, 'How do we make this better? What works? What didn't work?' At this point, we all have nothing left to lose, to be honest. I can tell you how the show works, I can tell you what happens. I would argue it adds to the experience of watching it. It's fun when people ask questions that throw us off because it makes us have to revisit or remember something that maybe other people don't ask," Higgins says.

Source: City Cruises The trio answered fans' questions during City Cruises Live.

"I think the three of us together bring that unique perspective, and I have answers to questions that Chris doesn't know. Chris and I were friends, but he doesn't know what happens when the producers had me one-on-one in a room or something like that," he continues. Now that the New York and Boston cruises are wrapped, the boys are gearing up for their sail in San Diego on Saturday, December 6.

Source: City Cruises 'It's a great night on the water,' Ben Higgins said of the upcoming December event.

"This is so much more about the fans than I even expected it to be. The three of us want to make it a night where fans leave and feel like they got what they wanted out of it," he shares. "It's a great night on the water, good food, a good hang out with friends, but they also leave with a new perspective." Higgins also loves seeing Harrison back in his element. "He's one of the most talented hosts in the country, and I think it would be crazy if we've seen the last of Chris Harrison. I just think it'd be crazy!" he exclaims. "The fans get a Chris Harrison that is so in love with Bachelor Nation, you get Wells, who is still a part of BIP, and then you get me. I don't have a relationship with the show, and I'm bummed by it, but I loved this show. It's been so good to me. It's a chapter of my life that changed so many things for the better and that I'm grateful for. The three of us are grateful for this opportunity."