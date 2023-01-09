Chris Harrison Breaks Silence On His 'Bachelor' Exit: 'I Was Heartbroken, I Was Gutted'

In what he deemed an “infamous” interview with Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay, Harrison asked fans last year to have “a little grace” with Kirkconnell, as he tried to validate her actions by claiming it was OK since "50 million people" did the same thing.

During the podcast, Harrison admitted that he believed the backlash was heightened because of a "very combustible moment in time" in America, as the controversy came to light during both the COVID-19 pandemic and a retaliation against police brutality and racism following the murder of George Floyd.

"My apology was warranted. I had no problem putting out that first apology... But there was just so much noise at the time, it just didn't matter. Apologies didn't matter. Even after that apology, we were still at ground zero," the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host recalled of the aftermath of his remarks. "It was confusing and it was scary."