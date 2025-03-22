Ben Napier Celebrates 95-Pound Weight Loss Transformation: 'It's Mostly Muscle!'

Ben Napier is back, and he’s spilling the tea on his remarkable weight-loss journey! The lovable 41-year-old made headlines again after sharing his dramatic 95-pound transformation on The Tamron Hall Show alongside his wife, Erin Napier.

With a towering height of 6-foot-6, it’s no surprise that Tamron Hall and the audience are obsessed with him! “I think it’s pretty cool,” Erin chimed in, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Tamron also highlighted the big elephant in the room with a playful jab, saying, “I think what’s also cool is you lost 100 pounds,” to which Ben corrected, “95.”