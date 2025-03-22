Ben Napier Celebrates 95-Pound Weight Loss Transformation: 'It's Mostly Muscle!'
Ben Napier is back, and he’s spilling the tea on his remarkable weight-loss journey! The lovable 41-year-old made headlines again after sharing his dramatic 95-pound transformation on The Tamron Hall Show alongside his wife, Erin Napier.
With a towering height of 6-foot-6, it’s no surprise that Tamron Hall and the audience are obsessed with him! “I think it’s pretty cool,” Erin chimed in, prompting cheers from the crowd.
Tamron also highlighted the big elephant in the room with a playful jab, saying, “I think what’s also cool is you lost 100 pounds,” to which Ben corrected, “95.”
“Since we last talked, what’s going on?” Tamron probed.
Ben took a deep breath, as he said: “Well, they [the doctors] wanted to put me on blood pressure medicine, and then I had shoulder surgery. It’s amazing when you can’t lift weights how much weight you lose really fast … it’s mostly muscle."
For her part, Erin stated she's proud of how far he's come. "I just want him to be alive as long as I’m alive," she declared sweetly. "And I want him to be there for my girls when they’re adults, so he’s really super self-motivated, so this was not a me thing. This was a him thing."
The couple, proud parents to daughters Helen, 7, and Mae, 3, even brought their little ones along for the New York City press tour promoting Season 3 of Home Town Takeover.
"I don’t have a baby anymore," Erin lamented as Mae approaches her fourth birthday.
“They went to the Central Park Zoo this morning,” she added.
This isn’t the first time the HGTV star has opened up about his weight loss journey, either. Back in November 2023, he revealed to Entertainment Tonight that his daughters became his fitness journey's driving force: "We’re all trying to be healthier and trying to live better and trying to live longer.”
He continued, “I started just [because I knew] I needed to take some weight off... I was already working [on my weight] and then that jumpstarted it.”
Ben was driven by a resounding “new year, new me” mantra. “I was like, ‘I’m too young.’ At the time I wasn’t even 40,” he explained. “So I said, ‘Let me see if we can drop it by losing weight.’”
Erin chimed in with some candid insights about their home dining habits.
"I like only eat ‘girl dinner,’ which is basically crackers for two meals a day. I just crave crackers and maybe a little cheese, charcuterie, a little fruit, maybe a crunchy carrot. Ben just basically adopted eating the way I was eating," she laughed. "He has one big meal. He eats a good, healthy, big lunch … Last night for supper he ate some dates. He’s obsessed with dates!"