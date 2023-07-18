Ben Napier Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss: See HGTV Star's Shocking Transformation

"What ya think, @people? Can I make the top 50 again? 😏 That’s my real motivation," the Home Town star responded in the comments section, seemingly referring to the Sexiest Men Alive list.

The comments section was also flooded with congratulatory reactions from the couple's fans.

"Very dapper! You look great! You're such a great carpenter..a wonderful dad and a man with Christian integrity! Your awesome!!" an admirer expressed, as another added, "you are both absolutely delightful! Change your health goals, but don't change in any other way because you are incredibly inspirational just as you are. Love your show, your personalities and really love seeing a Godly marriage play out for all the world to see!"