Ben Napier Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss: See HGTV Star's Shocking Transformation
Ben Napier, is that you?!
The HGTV star was dressed to impress as he showed off his impressive weight loss in a post shared by his wife, Erin, on Monday, July 17.
"[Ben] got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP," Erin explained regarding her husband's shocking shred.
"Mission accomplished 🔥," the Instagram caption concluded, alongside a video of Ben dressed in khaki dress pants and a light blue long sleeve button-up shirt that accentuated his slimmed figure.
"What ya think, @people? Can I make the top 50 again? 😏 That’s my real motivation," the Home Town star responded in the comments section, seemingly referring to the Sexiest Men Alive list.
The comments section was also flooded with congratulatory reactions from the couple's fans.
"Very dapper! You look great! You're such a great carpenter..a wonderful dad and a man with Christian integrity! Your awesome!!" an admirer expressed, as another added, "you are both absolutely delightful! Change your health goals, but don't change in any other way because you are incredibly inspirational just as you are. Love your show, your personalities and really love seeing a Godly marriage play out for all the world to see!"
Ben's followers previously pointed out the woodworker's weight loss journey earlier this month after noticing his shrinking frame on social media.
"What happened to Ben? Who is that skinny dude?" a fan sarcastically joked beneath a photo of him and Erin twinning on Saturday, July 1, while another complimented the spouses by stating, "Ben, you’re crushing it! 👊 You both look amazing."
Ben and Erin tied the knot in 2008 and later welcomed two daughters: Helen, 4, and Mae, 1.
Last November, the dynamic duo celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, prompting Erin to express the love she has for her hubby in a sweet Instagram post.
"14 years ago today I got a new last name and my parents got another son. I am thankful every single day that God saw fit to make us a family," she stated.