OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > ben stiller
OK LogoCOUPLES

Ben Stiller and Wife Christine Taylor Make Rare Appearance After Reconciliation: 'We Like to Hang Out as a Family'

ben stiller christine carpet rare appearance
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 27 2023, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

After splitting in 2017, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor seem to be better than ever, as they recently made a rare appearance at the 25th Project ALS Anniversary at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday, October 26.

Article continues below advertisement

“We like to hang out as a family,” the actor, 57, said in a new interview, as his wife added, “We play tennis together a lot, which is fun.”

ben stiller christine carpet rare appearance
Source: mega

The pair share two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

“We just like to hang out,” the comedian, who attended the event with their son, Quinn, continued. “We really do enjoy hanging out as a family. Watching movies, playing silly tennis.”

“We also play a lot of the game Celebrity,” Taylor, 52, noted. “It's really a fun one. You don't need a board, you just need some paper and you write down names. We all get a little edgy for sure, but it’s really fun. The joke is it’s called Celebrity but nine times out of ten, there’s someone in there that’s just a family member!"

ben stiller christine carpet rare appearance
Source: mega

The actress said the pandemic helped them get their relationship back on track.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, the blonde beauty, who also shares daughter Ella with Stiller, spoke to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show about how she and Stiller reunited in 2020 after a three-year separation.

“There were no other distractions. It was a really special time,” she said of quarantining amid the pandemic, adding that when they were apart they focused on themselves.

MORE ON:
ben stiller

“We always stayed a family unit [and] continued to do things together,” she explained. "I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults. And we needed time to figure that out."

Taylor admitted the two are committed to making it work the second time around.

“It’s hard,” the actress confessed. “[But] when you’ve lived a lifetime with someone … there’s history. We learned as we were going together. There’s just a freedom in that, in the comfort of this relationship and commitment.”

Article continues below advertisement
ben stiller christine carpet rare appearance
Source: mega

The duo made a rare appearance in NYC on October 26.

Article continues below advertisement

For his part, the Zoolander lead spoke about their reconciliation in February 2022, stating that they're "happy."

“I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different," he told Esquire.

ben stiller christine carpet rare appearance
Source: mega

The two briefly split in 2017 but reconciled in 2020.

People spoke to the pair.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.