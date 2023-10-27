Ben Stiller and Wife Christine Taylor Make Rare Appearance After Reconciliation: 'We Like to Hang Out as a Family'

“We just like to hang out,” the comedian, who attended the event with their son, Quinn, continued. “We really do enjoy hanging out as a family. Watching movies, playing silly tennis.”

“We also play a lot of the game Celebrity,” Taylor, 52, noted. “It's really a fun one. You don't need a board, you just need some paper and you write down names. We all get a little edgy for sure, but it’s really fun. The joke is it’s called Celebrity but nine times out of ten, there’s someone in there that’s just a family member!"