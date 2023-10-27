Ben Stiller and Wife Christine Taylor Make Rare Appearance After Reconciliation: 'We Like to Hang Out as a Family'
After splitting in 2017, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor seem to be better than ever, as they recently made a rare appearance at the 25th Project ALS Anniversary at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday, October 26.
“We like to hang out as a family,” the actor, 57, said in a new interview, as his wife added, “We play tennis together a lot, which is fun.”
“We just like to hang out,” the comedian, who attended the event with their son, Quinn, continued. “We really do enjoy hanging out as a family. Watching movies, playing silly tennis.”
“We also play a lot of the game Celebrity,” Taylor, 52, noted. “It's really a fun one. You don't need a board, you just need some paper and you write down names. We all get a little edgy for sure, but it’s really fun. The joke is it’s called Celebrity but nine times out of ten, there’s someone in there that’s just a family member!"
Earlier this year, the blonde beauty, who also shares daughter Ella with Stiller, spoke to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show about how she and Stiller reunited in 2020 after a three-year separation.
“There were no other distractions. It was a really special time,” she said of quarantining amid the pandemic, adding that when they were apart they focused on themselves.
“We always stayed a family unit [and] continued to do things together,” she explained. "I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults. And we needed time to figure that out."
Taylor admitted the two are committed to making it work the second time around.
“It’s hard,” the actress confessed. “[But] when you’ve lived a lifetime with someone … there’s history. We learned as we were going together. There’s just a freedom in that, in the comfort of this relationship and commitment.”
For his part, the Zoolander lead spoke about their reconciliation in February 2022, stating that they're "happy."
“I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different," he told Esquire.
People spoke to the pair.