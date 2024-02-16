From Shambles to Success: 10 Best Comebacks in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy waited a couple of years before starring in another movie following Mr. Church in 2016. His latest work, Dolemite Is My Name, helped him score a nomination at the Golden Globes.

Despite the public saying it was his successful comeback project, he told The Hollywood Reporter why he thought it wasn't.

“The whole return thing. Nobody leaves now. Now they have all these cable channels and satellite movie channels and social media,” he explained. “You really can’t leave, even if you wanted to leave, you can’t leave. Your image is always out there.”

Murphy continued, “It’s the latest thing I’ve done. But there is no return or anything. You never leave.”