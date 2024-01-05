10 Best Concert Movies to Watch After Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie

Directors Albert Maysles, his brother David Maysles and Charlotte Zwerin worked together to produce the documentary film Gimme Shelter, which covered The Rolling Stones' 1969 U.S. tour. The movie, named after the band's Let It Bleed album's lead track of the same name, earned $1.6 million at the box office.

The Rolling Stones sang different hit tracks, including "You Gotta Move," "Wild Horses," "Brown Sugar," "Street Fighting Man," "Sympathy for the Devil" and "Under My Thumb."