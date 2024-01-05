10 Best Concert Movies to Watch After Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie

OK Magazine
Jan. 5 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

1970: The Rolling Stones' 'Gimme Shelter'

the rolling stones gimme shelter
Source: MEGA

The Rolling Stones started dominating the rock industry in the early 1960s.

Directors Albert Maysles, his brother David Maysles and Charlotte Zwerin worked together to produce the documentary film Gimme Shelter, which covered The Rolling Stones' 1969 U.S. tour. The movie, named after the band's Let It Bleed album's lead track of the same name, earned $1.6 million at the box office.

The Rolling Stones sang different hit tracks, including "You Gotta Move," "Wild Horses," "Brown Sugar," "Street Fighting Man," "Sympathy for the Devil" and "Under My Thumb."

1986: Queen's 'Live at Wembley '86'

queens live at wembley
Source: MEGA

Queen released the double live album in 1992.

Queen found the best way to keep the band's legacy going by releasing Queen Live at Wembley '86. The film featured the recording of the "We Will Rock You" amid the group's Magic Tour.

1987: Prince's 'Sign o' the Times'

princes sign o the times
Source: MEGA

Prince wrote and directed the concert film.

In November 1987, Prince expanded the success of his album, Sign o' the Times, by launching a tour and movie of the same name. The film version introduced the band members he toured with in Europe: Doctor Fink, Atlanta Bliss, Eric Leeds, Cat Glover, Boni Boyer and Levi Seacer Jr.

It earned a total of $3 million at the box office.

1991: 'Madonna: Truth or Dare'

madonna truth or dare
Source: MEGA

The concert film was also known as 'In Bed with Madonna.'

Madonna's life during her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour became the center of Alex Keshishian-directed documentary film, Madonna: Truth or Dare. The "Back That Up To The Beat" hitmaker approached the filmmaker after seeing his Harvard senior project.

Fans were left in awe of its cinematography as the creators made the scene black-and-white, with only the performances remaining in color.

From the time it was released until 2002, Madonna: Truth or Dare enjoyed the title of the highest-grossing documentary after earning $29 million.

2010: 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never'

justin bieber never say never
Source: MEGA

The pop icon started his career after Scooter Braun discovered him.

Justin Bieber took his concert film to the next level when he produced a 3D flick with the help of Scooter Braun, Usher, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth and Antonio Reid. The flick, which grossed $99 million globally, received a sequel in December 2013, titled Justin Bieber's Believe.

The concert film followed Bieber's day-to-day activities before his biggest performance in Madison Square Garden, as well as his famous "One Less Lonely Girl" number with one lucky fan.

2011: 'Shakira: Live From Paris'

shakira live from paris
Source: MEGA

Shakira's concert film was from her successful tour Sale El Sol.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Shakira performed her biggest hits at her Sale El Sol Tour at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercey in France. She gifted her fans some of her biggest hits through the concert film, from "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever."

Aside from her intense vocals, she also impressed everyone when she sang in three languages.

2012: 'Katy Perry: Part of Me'

katy perry part of me
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry released her first record, 'Katy Hudson,' in 2001.

Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D concert film gave fans more details and sneak peeks at Katy Perry's California Dreams Tour. Cutforth and Lipsitz collaborated to make the film with a $13.2 million budget, and it successfully brought in $33 million.

Most of the scenes were captured during her Staples Center stop, as well as her performance in Tokyo.

Footages showed several principal cast members like Shannon Woodward, Bonnie McKie, Tasha Layton and Rila Fukushima. Kesha, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Russell Brand and Carly Rae Jepsen also made cameos.

2016: ‘Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids’

justin timberlake the tennessee kids
Source: MEGA

The concert film's director, Jonathan Demme, died from complications from esophageal cancer and heart disease on April 26, 2017.

Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids, which premiered on Netflix, documented Justin Timberlake's final performance at his The 20/20 Experience World Tour. The streaming giant acquired it before the September 2015 premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

2019: 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé'

homecoming a film by beyonce
Source: MEGA

'Homecoming' won the Best Music Film at the Grammys.

Beyoncé recently released Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

The award-winning flick, which scored several accolades after its premiere, featured her husband, Jay-Z, her children — Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter — and Destiny Child's singers. It followed Beyoncé's journey as she prepared to officially become the first Black woman to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival before giving birth to her twins.

"It captures a legendary performer at the peak of her powers and translates the energy of the event into cinematic terms, while allowing viewers to fully appreciate all the hard work that went into creating something that looks effortless," RogerEbert.com's Peter Sobczynski said in his review.

2023: 'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas'

bts yet to come in cinemas
Source: MEGA

BTS members started their mandatory military services in South Korea.

Before BTS announced the members' individual projects as they prepared for their enlistments, HYBE produced BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas alongside Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPlex. The Oh Yoon-Dong-directed concert film explored the seven idols' Yet To Come performance in Busan, showing off the hit tracks: "Butter," "IDOL," "Dynamite" and "Run BTS."

