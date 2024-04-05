11 Best Drew Barrymore Movies: From 'E.T.' to 'Irreconcilable Differences'

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler touch people’s hearts in their romantic comedy film 50 First Dates. Directed by Peter Segal, the 2004 film follows the story of a marine veterinarian who falls in love with an art teacher diagnosed with short-term memory loss that causes her to forget everything that happens when she falls asleep.

The film also stars Dan Aykroyd, Blake Clark, Lusia Strus, Sean Astin and Rob Schneider.