11 Best Drew Barrymore Movies: From 'E.T.' to 'Irreconcilable Differences'
50 First Dates
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler touch people’s hearts in their romantic comedy film 50 First Dates. Directed by Peter Segal, the 2004 film follows the story of a marine veterinarian who falls in love with an art teacher diagnosed with short-term memory loss that causes her to forget everything that happens when she falls asleep.
The film also stars Dan Aykroyd, Blake Clark, Lusia Strus, Sean Astin and Rob Schneider.
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Barrymore stars in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind as Penny Pacino. Together with Sam Rockwell and George Clooney, the flick retells the story of Chuck Barris’ unauthorized autobiography of the same name as he works as an assassin for the CIA outside his career in Hollywood. It highlights his claims about killing 33 people behind cameras.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is about a boy named Elliott who befriends an extraterrestrial accidentally left behind on Earth. Together with his friends and family, they start working to help E.T. find his family again.
Barrymore plays Gertie Taylor, Elliot’s younger sister.
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Inspired by Charles Perrault’s fairy-tale, Cinderella, the Andy Tennant-directed film Ever After: A Cinderella Story — also titled Ever After — features plot twists while following the original storyline. The adaptation of the classic fairy-tale sees Barrymore play the role of a vibrant young woman forced to serve her stepmother after her father’s death.
But things change when Prince Henry finally arrives in her life.
Firestarter
Following her appearance in E.T., Barrymore wowed her fans again with her performance in Firestarter.
Her character in the 1984 film has pyrokinesis, which allows her to create and control fire through her mind. When it becomes public, The Shop — a secret government agency — begins pursuing her to control her.
The flick stars Barrymore as Charlie McGee, and David Keith, Martin Sheen, Heather Locklear, Freddie Jones and Moses Gunn are also part of the cast.
Grey Gardens
In Grey Gardens, Barrymore portrays the role of “Little” Edith Bouvier Beale, a famed fashion model and first cousin of Princess Lee Radziwill and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. It explores her and her mother’s lives as the sole inhabitants of a Long Island estate.
Her performance in the flick earned her different awards, including Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Miniseries at the Artios Awards, TV Performance of the Year: Drama at the Dorian Awards and Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film at the Golden Globe Awards, among others.
Irreconcilable Differences
Irreconcilable Differences follows the story of a husband and wife whose successful careers cause them to grow apart and be away from their young daughter, Casey. After growing tired of her parents, Casey sues them and gains media attention, helping them look into their family issues again.
Never Been Kissed
Barrymore stars as Josie Geller in Raja Gosnell’s Never Been Kissed. Her character is a 25-year-old who works as a copy editor for the Chicago Sun-Times. As part of her job, she enrolls at her former high school and eventually falls in love with her English teacher.
Jessica Alba, Michael Vartan, David Arquette and Leelee Sobieski are among the cast members.
Poison Ivy
Sundance Festival’s Grand Jury prize-nominated film Poison Ivy unleashes the thrilling story of a teen girl named Ivy (Barrymore) who seduces Darryl (Tom Skerritt), the estranged father of her friend Sylvie Cooper (Sara Gilbert), to have a comfortable life. She also plots to kill Sylvie’s sick mother to complete her plans.
Scream
Barrymore plays a small role in the hit 1996 Wes Craven-directed film Scream, but her appearance is one of its highlights.
The film is about the infamous masked knife maniac who stalks high school students. The serial killer then finds Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends, making them his next targets.
The Wedding Singer
Barrymore and Sandler reunite in the romantic comedy film The Wedding Singer, which tells the story of a wedding singer who falls in love with a waitress after his fiancée leaves him during their wedding. He attempts to win the young woman’s heart before her wedding to her longtime lover.