From 'Leprechaun' to 'We’re The Millers': 10 Best Jennifer Aniston Movies

best jennifer aniston movies
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube; Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
Mar. 2 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Leprechaun

leprechaun
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

Jennifer Aniston plays Tory Redding’s character in her first major film role, Leprechaun. Director Mark Jones’ 1993 film tells the story of a leprechaun who thinks a family has stolen his pot of gold. He then finds and accuses a tourist and his daughter of the crime, so he starts terrorizing them.

The cast includes Warwick Davis, Ken Olandt, Mark Holton, Robert Hy Gorman, Shay Duffin, John Volstad and William Newman, among others.

The Good Girl

the good girl
Source: MEGA

Written and directed by Mike White, The Good Girl presents Aniston as a discount store clerk who works with a new hire. She believes that the stock boy (Jake Gyllenhaal) is the incarnation of the main character in J. D. Salinger’s novel The Catcher in the Rye, named Holden Caulfield.

Horrible Bosses

horrible bosses
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Aniston supports Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis in the 2011 Seth Gordon-directed film Horrible Bosses, which tells the story of three workers who kidnap a rich investor’s son for ransom.

The flick won the Film Music Award at the BMI Film & TV Awards and Best On-Screen Dirt Bag at the MTV Movie Awards.

The Iron Giant

the iron giant
Source: Warner Bros./YouTube

The Iron Giant explores the life of a young boy who bumps into a giant alien robot. She voices the boy’s mother, Annie Hughes.

The other actors and actresses in the cast are Eli Marienthal, Harry Connick Jr., Vin Diesel, James Gammon, Cloris Leachman, Christopher McDonald, M. Emmet Walsh and John Mahoney.

We’re the Millers

were the millers
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

We’re the Millers shows viewers the life of a pot dealer who needs to create a fake family to smuggle drugs from Mexico. With the help of his neighbors, he takes an RV trip that ends up getting crazy.

Office Space

office space
Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

Three engineers decide to rebel against their bosses after growing sick of their jobs in Office Space. They launch their attack against the company after getting inspired by Superman III.

Ron Livingston, Gary Cole, David Herman, Diedrich Bader, Ajay Naidu and Stephen Root are also in the film.

Friends With Money

friends with money
Source: MEGA

Nicole Holofcener-directed comedy-drama Friends With Money chronicles the life of a woman who quits her lucrative job despite being unsure about her future while all her friends enjoy their successful lives. However, her pals soon face problems that cannot be solved by money.

Life of Crime

life of crime
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Coming Soon/YouTube

Based on Elmore Leonard’s novel The Switch, the 2013 film Life of Crime is about a wife who gets kidnapped by two criminals to take revenge on a corrupt real-estate developer. However, her husband decides not to get his wife back in exchange for a $1 million ransom.

Storks

storks
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Aniston voices Sarah Hardner in the animated film Storks, which tells the story of a company delivering packages worldwide. However, the top delivery stork accidentally produces an unauthorized girl, pushing him to deliver the child to a family.

Andy Samberg, Katie Crown, Kelsey Grammer, Awkwafina, Christopher Nicholas Smith, Stephen Kramer Glickman, Jordan Peele, Anton Starkman, Keegan-Michael Key and Danny Trejo appear in the film.

Marley and Me

marley and me
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

Marley and Me tells the story of a couple who adopts a dog to see how prepared they are to raise a family. The dog, named Marley, becomes a massive part of their lives as it forms an unbreakable bond with the duo.

