From 'Leprechaun' to 'We’re The Millers': 10 Best Jennifer Aniston Movies

Jennifer Aniston plays Tory Redding’s character in her first major film role, Leprechaun. Director Mark Jones’ 1993 film tells the story of a leprechaun who thinks a family has stolen his pot of gold. He then finds and accuses a tourist and his daughter of the crime, so he starts terrorizing them.

The cast includes Warwick Davis, Ken Olandt, Mark Holton, Robert Hy Gorman, Shay Duffin, John Volstad and William Newman, among others.