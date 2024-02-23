8 Best Jennifer Garner Movies: '13 Going On 30,' 'The Adam Project' and More
13 Going on 30
Set in 1987, 13 Going 30 shares the story of a 13-year-old girl who suddenly wakes up as a 30-year-old magazine editor in 2004 after wanting to become a distinguished adult. Her wish, however, shows her how complicated being an older person is.
Jennifer Garner stars as Jenna, while Christa B. Allen plays the 13-year-old version of her character. Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer and Jim Gaffigan also appear in the flick.
Dallas Buyers Club
Dallas Buyers Club follows the true-to-life story of Ron Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS. In the film, Matthew McConaughey plays the main character, sharing how the Dallas Buyers Club creator becomes part of the experimental treatment movement and purchases unapproved pharmaceutical drugs to treat and manage his symptoms.
Juno
Jason Reitman’s Juno features Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, as it explores the life of a teenager who suddenly has an unplanned pregnancy. Garner plays the role of adoptive mother in the Oscar-winning film, starring Michael Cera, Allison Janney, Jason Bateman, J.K. Simmons, Olivia Thirlby, Emily Perkins, Valerie Tian and Rainn Wilson.
Pearl Harbor
Michael Bay’s Pearl Harbor is a fictionalized version of the December 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attack. Garner plays the role of Sandra, a nurse, in the movie, which is set during World War II.
The Adam Project
Garner joins Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell in The Adam Project as their characters team up to save the future following a 2022 crash.
Ruffalo also appears in the movie with Catherine Keener, Alex Mallari Jr., Zoë Saldaña and Ben Wilkinson.
The Invention of Lying
The 2009 Ricky Gervais-directed romantic comedy film sees Garner playing Anna McDoogles. She meets the first human to lie in a world where people can only tell the truth.
The Odd Life of Timothy Green
In The Odd Life of Timothy Green, a couple struggles to have a child together. They soon bury a box in their backyard where they wish to have a baby soon. One day, they find a boy who starts calling them mom and dad, but one thing is odd: he has leaves growing from his ankles.
Wakefield
Based on the short story of the same name by E. L. Doctorow, Wakefield chronicles the life of a successful attorney who only comes out of his home’s attic when his family leaves. He only returns after his wife’s ex-boyfriend comes into her life again.
Bryan Cranston leads the ensemble of cast members, which also includes Beverly D’Angelo, Jason O’Mara, Ian Anthony Dale and Pippa Bennett-Warner.