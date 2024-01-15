Home > Photos > Movies PHOTOS 30 Best Movies and TV Series Coming Out in January 2024 Source: NETFLIX Streaming platforms and theaters will present the exciting movies and TV shows to the masses.

Fool Me Once

Source: Netflix

Fool Me Once, which premiered on Netflix on January 1, is an adaptation of Danny Brocklehurst's novel of the same name. The eight-part TV series tells the story of a family who tries to connect two murder cases. Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J. Scanlan and Joanna Lumley join the ensemble of cast members.

Society of the Snow

Source: Netflix

Netflix aired Society of the Snow on its platform on January 4, weeks after its theatrical release in the U.S. in December. It follows the story of the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 flying a rugby team to Chile in 1972, but a catastrophe happens after it crashes on a glacier in the Andes.

The Brothers Sun

Source: Netflix

Michelle Yeoh leads the new Netflix American black comedy action TV series The Brothers Sun, which is about a family whose members are renowned gangsters in Taipei. Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee and Highdee Kuan are the main cast members of the series, which was released on January 4.

Night Swim

Universal Pictures brings Halloween early as Night Swim dominated the big screens in the U.S. on January 5. The show tells the story of a family who uncovers a supernatural presence in the backyard swimming pool of their new house.

Good Grief

Source: Netflix

On January 5, Good Grief will arrive on Netflix to tell the story of Marc as he starts soul-searching after his husband, Oliver, dies. Daniel Levy plays the titular role and stars in the flick alongside Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois and Luke Evans.

Grimsburg

Grimsburg explores the story of the greatest detective who has solved the most enigmatic cases in the world but still faces the mystery of his family he has yet to solve. Jon Hamm plays main character, Detective Marvin Flute, in the animated series, which aired on January 7. "There's a funny thing about Will, who once you hear his voice, you can't not hear his voice, and he'll say the same thing," he said of Will Arnett's voice on the show. "He's been working in the voiceover and animation world forever, and I love how his voice sounds, and I probably owe him royalties at this point, but he's the number one guy for me. I think his voice is just super resonant." Hamm also quipped, "The funny thing about Will is that he's trying to do an impression of me and it just sounds like him."

Mean Girls

Following the series of Mean Girls installments, Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. directed the film, based on the Broadway musical of the same name. It features Angourie Rice, Rénee Rapp and Auli'I Cravalho as the main cast members. Paramount Pictures released Mean Girls on January 12.

Echo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe released its 10th TV series Echo on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. The five episodes take fans to the world of Echo, Maya Lopez's superhero name, who can mirror actions. She needs to fight villains from Wilson Fisk's organization while working on her life in Oklahoma.

Criminal Record

On January 10, Apple TV+ premiered the crime thriller TV series Criminal Record, a show about two detectives who clash as they try to resolve an older murder case brought back after receiving an anonymous phone call. Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo play the main characters, while Dionne Brown, Stephen Campbell Moore, Charlie Creed-Miles, Shaun Dooley, Aysha Kala, Tom Moutchi, Cathy Tyson and Zoë Wanamaker have supporting roles.

The Book of Clarence

Jeymes Samuel-directed the film The Book of Clarence, which premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023, and was later released on January 12. Clarence, played by LaKeith Stanfield, does everything he can to be freed from his debts in A.D. 33 by pretending to be a new Messiah sent by God. Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard and Teyana Taylor are among the cast members.

The Beekeeper

Jason Statham is Mr. Clay in the upcoming American action thriller film The Beekeeper. The character, a former operative of Beekeepers, lost his friend and neighbor by suicide following a phishing scam. It prompts him to plot the best revenge to make the company responsible for the deaths to pay for it. It released on January 12.

Lift

Source: Netflix

The F. Gary Gray-directed movie Lift features Kevin Hart as Cyrus Whitaker, the leader of an international heist group that aims to lift $500 million worth of gold from a passenger plane. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno and Sam Worthington also appear in the film, which came out on January 12.

Self Reliance

Hulu premiered Self Reliance on January 12, featuring Jake Johnson and Anna Kendrick. A middle-aged man receives an offer to join a dark web reality TV show and win $1 million, but he needs to survive a group of assassins who attempt to kill him first.

Role Play

From having the perfect family life with their two kids, a husband and wife find out about each other's secrets when they decide to role play by meeting as strangers at a hotel bar in New York. The thriller film, which released on January 12, presents Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo as the main stars.

Destroy All Neighbors

An accidental murder happens when a struggling prog-rock musician commits a crime. While trying to cover up one killing, the number of victims continues to pile up. The original horror-comedy premiered on January 12 on Shudder.

Monsieur Spade

On January 14, the first episode of Monsieur Spade started exploring the life of private detective Sam Spade. Set in the year 1963, the detective enjoys his retirement when the deaths of six nuns push him to look into the crime due to its potential connection to a mysterious child.

Death and Other Details

Mandy Patinkin leads Hulu's Death and Other Details, an upcoming TV series that takes viewers to a locked-room murder case on a luxury cruise liner. It premieres on Disney+ and Star+ on January 16.

I.S.S.

Theaters will transform into space once I.S.S. arrives on January 19. The movie tells the story of the research teams on the International Space Station that receive an order from government officials to seize its command. Ariana DeBose stars in the thriller with Chris Messina, John Gallagher Jr., Pilou Asbæk, Maria Mashkova and Costa Ronin.

Origin

Origin, based on Isabel Wilkerson's Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, shares the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist's life as she studies worldwide racism and the caste system. The flick will be in theaters starting on January 19.

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell

Vietnamese drama film Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, which marked its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival's Director's Fortnight section in May 2023, chronicles Thien, whose sister-in-law dies in a motorcycle accident while her son survives. He then takes his nephew with him back to their countryside hometown, where he searches for his older brother. The Caméra d'Or winner will share its heartfelt story in theaters on January 19.

Miller’s Girl

Jenna Ortega is back in the Jade Halley Bartlett film Miller's Girl about a student and teacher who develop a relationship following a creative writing assignment. Martin Freeman, Gideon Adlon, Bashir Salahuddin, Dagmara Domińczyk and Christine Adams star with the Wednesday actress in the series, which will premiere on January 26.

Expats

Created by Lulu Wang, Expats explores the lives of expatriates in Hong Kong and the dark side of their close-knit community. Nicole Kidman appears in the TV series, which is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on January 26, alongside Ji Young Yoo, Jack Huston, Sarayu Blue, Brian Tee, Flora Chan, Ruby Ruiz and Will Or.

American Star

Ian McShane plays the assassin role in American Star. Coming on January 26, the film conveys the character's story as he takes on his final assignment, which involves killing a man he has never met.

Masters of the Air

Set during World War II, Masters of the Air follows the events when airmen risk their lives with the members of the 100th Bomb Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces. The war drama's cast members include Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, Rafferty Law and Elliot Warren, to name a few. It will premiere on January 26 on Apple TV+.

The Underdoggs

Amazon MGM Studios will exclusively drop Snoop Dogg-led sports comedy film The Underdoggs on January 26. It is about a former NFL player who attempts to relaunch his career while avoiding jail time by agreeing to coach a youth football team.

Sometimes I Think About Dying

After its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023, Sometimes I Think About Dying is gearing up to share the story with the masses on January 26. It explores the life of an office worker whose life changes after a new colleague arrives.

Housekeeping for Beginners

Focus Features will unveil Housekeeping for Beginners in U.S. theaters on January 26. The flick, which stars Anamaria Marinca, highlights the story of a queer woman who is forced to raise her girlfriend's two troublemaker daughters despite never wanting to be a mother.

The Peasants

The Peasants impressed the industry by debuting "one of the most impressive animated films," which has hand-painted frames that share the beauty of a Polish woman who is forced to marry an older rich man. It serves as a follow-up to directors DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman's animated film Loving Vincent.

Badland Hunters

Source: Netflix

Train to Busan and Eternals actor Ma Dong Seok will give movie fans a new watching experience through Badland Hunters. "Years after Seoul turns into an apocalyptic wasteland, a tough huntsman takes matters into his own hands when a teenager he's close to is abducted by a mad doctor who conducts experiments on humans," the official logline read. Badland Hunters will premiere on Netflix on January 26.

FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

On January 31, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans will drop its first two episodes on FX and tell the tale of author Truman Capote, who stabs his female friends in the back by releasing his short story, La Côte Basque 1965. It has a star-studded cast, including: Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny,