Best New York Sports Betting Apps 2025 – Top NY Mobile Sportsbooks, Rated By Experts
Online betting sites offer New Yorkers the convenience of placing wagers from home or on the go. The big question is which of the best New York sports betting apps are worth your time.
We’ve had our team researching the best sportsbooks in the Big Apple to determine which are the top sites for players of all experience levels.
Spoiler alert: We named BetOnline as the best NY sports betting app, although several others ran it close! You’ll see why as you continue reading our guide to the best sportsbook apps for New York bettors.
Best New York Sports Betting Apps
BetOnline: Best overall
BetAnySports: Great bonuses
BetWhale: Solid loyalty program
Sportsbetting.ag: Top pick for esports
BetUS: Fastest payouts
MyBookie: Good for tennis betting
Thunderpick: Best for niche sports
MyStake: 10% crypto cashback
BUSR: Up to $1,500 welcome bonus
XBet: Top pick for betting contests
Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused, so please disable it if you have any issues.
We’ve reviewed them and ranked them, but why in this order? You’ll understand once you’ve read through our reviews of our top 5 sports betting apps in New York below. We’ve laid out how each app has scored across our strict criteria.
1. BetOnline – Best New York Sports Betting App Overall
Pros
Welcome bonus up to $250
Lots of sport-specific bonuses
Well-established sportsbook launched in 2003
Great odds for the NHL and NBA
Payouts are processed within hours
Cons
No reduced juice for most sports
9.75% credit card fees
The team put it to a vote and determined that BetOnline edges out as the best NY sports betting app. While other platforms might excel in certain areas, BetOnline consistently performs well across the board, making it a great option for both beginners and experienced sports bettors.
Sports Betting 4.9/5
We know that New Yorkers love major sports just as much as fans from any other state, and that’s why we think you’ll love BetOnline. It delivers a deep lineup of betting markets across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, with dozens of betting options per game.
Want to bet on passing yards, interceptions, or first-quarter winners? You’ll find it here. While the focus is definitely on North American leagues, there is still plenty of action in international sports like tennis, soccer, MMA, and horse racing. In-play betting is fast and responsive, which is a big plus for New York bettors who want to wager live.
Bonuses and Promotions 4.8/5
One of BetOnline’s biggest draws is its generous welcome bonus for new users in New York, which is a no-strings-attached $250 worth of bonus bets. There are no rollover requirements to think about.
But that’s not all, as BetOnline keeps the offers coming with daily leaderboards, boosted odds, and special promotions like eSports parlays, playoff insurance, refunds, and more. There’s also a refer-a-friend bonus and automatic enrollment into their VIP rewards system once you place your first wager.
Payment Options 4.9/5
BetOnline offers a solid range of payment methods for New York players. You can fund your account using Visa, Mastercard, and wire transfers, and even a good variety of cryptocurrencies. For the latter, you can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and various other altcoins.
Crypto deposits are fast, and withdrawals can be processed within hours. While bank transfers are available for cashouts, they are slower. On top of that, the crypto limits are high, up to $100,000 per withdrawal, making it an excellent option for high rollers.
2. BetAnySports – Best Bonuses of all NY Sportsbook Apps
Pros
Less juice bonus
Great NFL and NBA odds
Same day parlays, props, and round robins
Live betting on 30,000 events monthly
No maximum withdrawal limits
Cons
Payment processing can take up to 3 days
Basic sportsbook interface
In our expert opinion, no New York sports betting app comes close to BetAnySports in terms of the variety and quality of its bonuses and promotions. The online sportsbook boasts everything from odds boosters, free bets, a free 7th deposit, and more.
Sports Betting 4.8/5
BetAnySports doesn't hold back on the sports, betting markets, and betting options it supports, either. We counted 20+ sports on the main betting lobby, while you can wager standard bets like straights, totals, and futures, or mix things up with Props, Parlays, Teasers, Pleasers, If Bets, Round Robins, and more.
The New York betting app also provides one of the best live betting experiences around. It provides in-play betting on over 30,000 games and matches each month, some of which are accompanied by HD live streams.
Bonuses and Promotions 4.9/5
If you’re after lots of New York sportsbook promos, you’ll not find many offering a selection as good as BetAnySports. Interestingly, the mobile sports betting app does not offer a standard welcome bonus, but as standard, first-time depositors are enrolled in the Less Juice promo. Participants will pay 50% less commission on their bets on all US professional sports.
Other bonuses include a 25% up to $500 cash bonus, a 25% cash rebate on your bets, and a 10% commission from the deposits of people you refer. Additionally, there is a unique 7th On Us promotion that offers a free seventh deposit, equivalent to the average amount you have deposited across the previous six.
Payment Options 4.8/5
While some New York online sports betting apps on this list have a better variety of payment options and faster payouts, BetAnySports still does a good job. You can fund and cash out your account using methods such as cashier's checks, person-to-person transfers, money orders, and cryptocurrencies.
The minimum deposit and withdrawal of $50 is quite high, but that's offset by the site not having any maximum withdrawal limits. You can withdraw whatever you’ve won with no questions asked. The only downside is that the sportsbook can take between 1 and 3 days to process withdrawals.
3. BetWhale – Fastest Payouts of All New York Sports Betting Apps
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Pros
Good variety of payment methods
A welcome bonus worth up to $6,000
Only 10x bonus wagering requirements
Also offers eSports, racing, and online casino
Unlimited reload bonuses
Cons
Must complete KYC before first withdrawal
No loyalty/VIP program
Most of our recommended mobile sports betting sites offer a wide range of payment methods and process payouts quickly. However, top of the class for everything payout-related is BetWhale.
Sports Betting 4.8/5
BetWhale is among the best online gambling sites in terms of its sports coverage and the bets it supports. The NY sports betting app covers dozens of sports, including major sports, the UK Premier League, the World Cup, the Super Bowl, and all major tennis tournaments. You’ll even find niche sports covered, such as Alpine Skiing and Sumo.
You can enjoy online sports betting 24/7 with pre-match and in-play markets, while some events even come with live streaming. Furthermore, you can go for futures bets on events like who’ll be crowned the championship MVP or whether the New York Giants will win the Super Bowl.
Bonuses and Promotions 4.8/5
New Yorkers will also appreciate a good variety of bonus offers at BetWhale, starting with a 200% match up to $6,000. To grab that bonus, you must make a first deposit of at least $100.
Converting those funds into real cash requires adhering to 15x wagering requirements.
Adding to those deposit bonuses, you’ll also come across regular free bet promotions and the occasional leaderboard tournament.
Payment Options 4.6/5
The banking options are where BetWhale shines the most. While most New York sportsbooks support credit cards and a few other fiat options, here you can also deposit and withdraw using PayPal and Flexepin. That's not to mention the seven cryptocurrencies supported.
There are no transaction fees to worry about aside from those charged by the payment methods or blockchain networks. However, the one drawback is that you’ll have to complete a KYC check before making your first withdrawal.
4. Sportsbetting.ag – Best NY Sportsbook App for Esports
Pros
Posts betting lines earlier than competitors
Great esports coverage
Parlays and prop bets are supported
Support for a dozen cryptocurrencies
Payouts are processed within 24 hours
Cons
Fees are applied to withdrawals
Desktop version could be improved
Another of the Sportsbook apps we recommend for New Yorkers is the excellent Sportsbetting.ag, known for its excellent esports coverage with competitive odds.
Sports Betting 4.7/5
SportsBetting.ag stands out in New York for posting early lines. Sometimes they’re days ahead of the competition. If you’re into totals betting, getting your wagers in before odds shift due to injuries, public money, or weather is a significant edge.
The app also makes building custom bets simple. With features like the Props Builder, Mega Parlays, and Same Day Parlays available right in the sidebar, you can craft the perfect betting ticket in just a few taps. As for sports coverage, you’ll have no complaints.
You can bet on everything from professional sports teams and in-state college teams to international sporting events across tennis, soccer, and more. But what you really have to check out is its esports betting section.
Bonuses and Promotions 4.6/5
Another area where the popular NY betting app excels is in the numerous promotions it offers. For starters, it doubles up on its welcome bonus by offering a free bet worth up to $250 and 100 free spins you can use in the platform’s online casino. That free bet is worth 50% of your first deposit.
Not only that, but the mobile sports betting site runs Daily Cash Races with $15,000 worth of prizes and a refer-a-friend promotion that rewards you with 50% of your referrals' deposit up to $100. Better yet, that cash comes without wagering requirements.
Payment Options 4.6/5
Like most of the NY online sportsbooks in this guide, Sportsbetting.ag supports deposits and withdrawals using a combination of fiat payment methods and numerous cryptocurrencies.
For fiat transactions, you can use Visa, Mastercard, and Discover, or opt for Money orders or Person-to-Person. As for crypto, there are over a dozen supported, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Tron.
Withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, but typically occur much sooner. However, please note that fees apply when cashing out, so be sure to check the FAQ page on the NY sports betting app to see what these fees are.
5. BetUS – Best NY Betting App Welcome Bonus
Pros
Up to $2,500 sports bonus
A strong focus on mainstream sports
Expert insights on the BetUS channel
Can refer friends to receive up to $3,000
30+ years in the sports betting industry
Cons
Some fees for withdrawals
Support is slow to respond on occasion
BetUS is recognized for being an online sports betting site that offers a substantial welcome bonus and places its primary focus on major sports. It also stands out for providing New York sports bettors with exclusive expert insights via its BetUS channel that offers predictions, picks, and sports news.
Sports Betting 4.65/5
BetUS is one of several NY online sportsbooks on our list that you can count on for competitive odds across the board, but mostly when it comes to the NFL, NBA, and other mainstream sports. You can expect more lines and markets for sports like football, basketball, hockey, and baseball, as well as promotions and tournaments specifically catered to them.
As for betting options, you can place spreads, moneylines, game totals, team totals, game props, futures, season props, and more. There are even daily odds boosters that increase your profits if the bet wins.
Bonuses and Promotions 4.8/5
The biggest selling point for BetUS is its welcome bonus, which makes it one of the best online casinos and sportsbooks. You can claim by using the JOIN125 bonus code. The package offers a 125% match of up to $3,125 on your first deposit. However, 100% up to $2,500 is for sports betting, and the other 25% match up to $625 is for the online casino.
There’s also an alternative to that welcome package. You can opt to claim a 200% crypto welcome bonus worth up to $2,750, which is also split between the sportsbook and online casino. However, it has an 18x wagering requirement for sports betting, compared to the 10x wagering requirement of the original offer.
Payment Options 4.6/5
BetUS offers a variety of payment options, including popular credit and debit cards as well as several cryptocurrencies. You can fund your account using Visa, Mastercard, or American Express, and the NY sports betting app also supports digital currencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
When it comes to cashing out, the same cryptocurrencies are available for fast withdrawals, with the exception of bank cards. Alternative payout methods include bank wire transfers, checks, and MoneyGram, although these can take 10 to 15 business days and often incur additional fees.
How We Chose Our Top New York Online Sports Betting Apps
To determine the top sports betting apps in New York, we evaluated each platform using a set of key criteria designed to reflect what matters most to real bettors.
Sports Betting Markets
The best New York sports betting apps stand out by offering not just the popular leagues, like the NFL, NBA, and MLB, but a variety of major sports and events around the world. We also looked for apps that offer a variety of betting options, including pre-match, props, live betting, and futures.
Whether you want to bet on first-quarter totals or player rushing yards, variety and competitive odds were essential to our rankings.
Bonuses and Promotions
All the best sports betting sites offer a welcome bonus to attract and greet new customers. These bonuses give you bonus cash or bets in return for a deposit. We analyze the value of these welcome deals and other bonuses and promotions before giving our opinion and rating.
Payment Options
In New York’s fast-paced betting scene, quick and reliable payments are a must. We gave higher scores to apps that support popular deposit options, such as debit and credit cards, online banking, and especially cryptocurrencies. We also factored in how quickly a sportsbook processes withdrawals and whether there are any fees.
Why BetOnline is the Best NY Betting App
BetOnline is our number one NY sports betting app, but we wouldn't say it has totally outclassed the competition. Each of the top 5 has an argument to be considered the best, with each offering its unique advantages.
That said, our experts enjoyed the best overall experience at BetOnline. Here are some of the reasons they voted it the best of the top NY sportsbook apps.
BetOnline provides a top-quality sports betting experience
With competitive odds, live betting, and thousands of daily markets across all major sports, BetOnline delivers everything serious bettors need. Whether you want regular pre-match bets, futures, or competitive odds across some impressive live betting markets, BetOnline ticks all the boxes.
That’s not even mentioning the ability to place parlays or customize your own bets using a bet builder tool.
A trusted name in the sports betting industry
BetOnline has been operating since 2001 and holds a long-standing reputation for fairness, reliability, and customer-first service. It's licensed and headquartered in Panama, and it has consistently ranked as one of the most secure offshore sportsbooks.
It offers an excellent variety of bonus deals and promotions
New users can unlock generous welcome bonuses, including matched deposit offers and risk-free bets. As for regular players, they’re treated to reload bonuses with fair wagering requirements, odds boosts, and a viable loyalty program.
Fast payouts and high withdrawal limits
One of BetOnline’s biggest strengths is its efficient banking system. Crypto withdrawals are typically processed within hours, and the platform allows for higher-than-average crypto withdrawal limits of up to $100,000. For high rollers or frequent bettors, this flexibility is great.
Why Use the Best Sports Betting Apps New York Offers?
New Yorkers can legally place sports bets at licensed retail sportsbooks, which is excellent. However, there are many benefits to having 24/7 access to the latest betting markets at your fingertips.
There's Plenty of Quality Choice
Players in New York now have access to a wide variety of sports wagering platforms and apps, with the average quality and reliability being 10 times what it was a few years ago. We’ve listed the very best of those mobile sports betting sites, but many others offer a similar high-quality experience.
It’s Convenient
Retail sports betting at land-based casinos across the Big Apple is great fun, but nothing beats the convenience of placing sports bets no matter where you are. Whether you’re commuting to work, on a lunch break, or even on the toilet, you can browse the sports betting markets on your mobile device and place your wagers.
Fast Payouts
Top betting apps in New York offer fast and reliable withdrawals, so when you win, you don’t have to wait days to enjoy your money. Many platforms process payouts within 24 hours. If you use cryptocurrencies for your sports wagers, you’ll also usually receive your payouts within minutes.
Lots of Great Bonus Deals
From risk-free bets to matched deposit bonuses, the best apps offer generous promotions to help stretch your betting budget. New users, especially, can take advantage of welcome offers worth hundreds of dollars.
The Safety of New York Betting Apps
New York betting apps are generally considered safe and secure, thanks to the strict regulations enforced by the New York State Gaming Commission. Only licensed operators can offer sports betting in the state, and these platforms must meet high standards for player protection, data encryption, and responsible gambling tools.
Whether you're placing a bet on the Yankees or live wagering during a Knicks game, you can rest assured that licensed apps prioritize your security and financial safety.
How You Can Tell if a New York Betting App Is Legit
To determine if a betting app is legitimate, look for the following signs:
State Licensing: The app must be licensed by the New York State Gaming Commission.
Secure Website and App: URLs starting with “https” and apps that require strong passwords or biometric login are good indicators.
Positive Reviews: Check the App Store or Google Play reviews for red flags.
Clear Terms and Conditions: A legit app won’t hide its rules or promotional requirements.
Customer Support: Reliable access to support (via live chat, email, or phone) is another sign of credibility.
The Importance of Playing at Reputable New York Betting Apps
Using reputable bookmakers ensures fair betting odds, timely payouts, and protection against fraud. They also provide better user experiences, responsible gambling tools, and transparent promotional terms.
Shady or unlicensed platforms can void winnings without cause, delay withdrawals, or misuse personal information. In contrast, trusted brands operating in New York are held accountable by state regulators and are less likely to engage in unethical practices.
The Types of Bets You Can Make on New York Betting Apps
New York betting apps offer a wide range of bet types to cater to every sports fan, including:
Moneyline Bets – Simply pick who will win.
Point Spreads – Bet on the margin of victory or loss.
Totals (Over/Under) – Wager on the combined score of both teams.
Parlays – Combine multiple bets for a higher payout (but increased risk).
Prop Bets – Bet on specific events like who scores first.
Futures – Wager on outcomes like who will win the Super Bowl before the season ends.
Live/In-Game Bets – Place bets while the game is ongoing (more below).
Betting on Live Sports with Your Mobile App
Live betting is where mobile sports apps shine. With up-to-the-second odds and real-time stats, New York betting apps make it easy to wager on fast-changing events, like the next point in a tennis match or the outcome of the next drive in an NFL game.
Why it's better on mobile:
Instant notifications of odds changes
Quick and responsive interfaces for fast decisions
Convenient access from anywhere in the state
Tips for live betting:
Watch the game if you can — real-time context gives you an edge.
Use cash-out options if available to lock in profits or cut losses.
Don’t chase losses; the fast pace can tempt rash decisions.
Why You Should Sign Up for More Than One Betting App
Having accounts with multiple New York betting apps gives you flexibility and better value. Each sportsbook offers different odds, promos, and features — so why settle for just one?
Line Shopping: Get the best odds for the same bet across apps.
Welcome Bonuses: Claim multiple sign-up offers and free bets.
App Features: One app might offer better live streaming or faster withdrawals.
Reduced Risk: If one app has technical issues, you can still place bets elsewhere.
Signing up for more than one app is a smart strategy for maximizing your betting experience, especially in a competitive New York market.
Best New York Sports Betting Apps – FAQ
Is sports betting legal in New York?
Yes, New York sports betting is legal. Mobile betting was introduced on January 8, 2022, while in-person wagering has been available since 2019.
Can you wager real money on New York betting apps?
As long as you're physically located in New York and 21 or older, you can legally wager real money on licensed sports betting apps.
Can you bet on live sports using New York betting apps?
Yes, Most major NY betting apps offer live or in-play betting, meaning you can place bets while a game is ongoing. Odds update in real-time based on what's happening in the event.
Can I deposit and withdraw directly from the app?
Yes. You can deposit and withdraw using debit cards, online banking, PayPal, prepaid cards, wire transfers, and even crypto. Withdrawals may take a few hours to a few days, depending on the method.
How secure are sports betting apps?
Our top-ranked online betting sites in New York are all secure and safe to use. They have implemented a range of security measures. Your details are kept secure through SSL encryption, and cryptocurrency transactions are impossible to intercept.
Which sports can I bet on at NY online betting sites?
Think of any sport, and there’s a high probability that you can bet on it using any of the best New York mobile betting apps. Major sports are the main focus on many of the sites.
Still, you’re also covered for major soccer leagues like the Premier League and La Liga, huge tennis tournaments like the US Open, and all other globally popular sports and events.
Do betting apps have the same features as desktop versions?
Mostly, yes — and sometimes more. Apps often include full betting menus, live betting, cash-out options, odds boosts, notifications, and geolocation.
Some features, like live streaming or promos, might be app-exclusive.
Which betting app gives the best odds?
It depends on the sport. Some sites give better odds on certain sports and sporting events than their competitors. For example, for football odds, you can check out BetOnline. Sportsbetting.ag is great for esports.
What is the best New York betting app?
BetOnline is the best NY betting app. It has great odds, especially in all major sports. It also offers amazing bonuses and performs well on mobile.
Best New York Mobile Sports Betting Apps, Compared
There isn't much difference between any of them, but we’ve compared the best sports betting apps in New York side by side below so that you can choose which one suits you best.
BetOnline: For the best overall online sports betting experience, BetOnline is our recommendation. You can place the most popular types of bets across top sports and on other events around the world. Get started with the sportsbook’s no-strings-attached $250 bonus.
BetAnySports: This top New York online sports betting site has you covered for a wide variety of bonuses and promotions, and offers the best live betting experience. Grab the $500 bonus.
BetWhale: Our pick for anyone who prefers to use a variety of payment methods, BetWhale is another top sportsbook app available to New Yorkers. Receive a 200% match up to $6,000.
Sportsbetting.ag: Sports Betting should be your go-to app for esports betting. Plus, you can grab a free bet worth up to $250 and 100 casino free spins when making your first deposit.
BetUS: For a big focus on US sports betting markets and big bonus offers, BetUS is the NY sports betting app. When you sign up, you can claim a 125% bonus worth up to $3,125.
How to Register at NY Online Sports Betting Apps
Before you can take advantage of the premium NY sports betting action available on our recommended sites or any other, you’ll need to create an account. Fortunately, signing up for each of the sportsbooks on our list takes no time at all and is easy to do.
Step One: Get Started with Registration
Choose your preferred NY sports betting site.
Visit the sportsbook's website or download their mobile betting app, if available.
Click the ‘Sign Up’, ‘Register’, or ‘Join Now’ icon.
Step Two: Create an Account
Provide any required information.
That may be your name, address, date of birth, and phone number.
Provide an email address and create a password.
Step Three: Deposit and Claim the Welcome Bonus
Consider making your first deposit.
Think about claiming the welcome bonus.
Make your deposit.
In most cases, it’s as simple as that. The only other steps you may encounter are verifying your email address or phone number.
Tips for Choosing the Best Mobile Betting Apps in New York
With more players in New York placing bets from their phones than ever before, mobile sportsbooks have become the go-to choice for convenience and on-the-go betting. Whether you're a seasoned bettor or just starting out, knowing how to get the most out of these apps can give you an edge.
Here are a few expert tips to help you maximize your mobile experience at the best New York sports betting apps.
Test the NY Betting App’s User Experience First
Before committing to a sportsbook, check how it performs on your device, either through its website or mobile app. You want to determine if the NY betting site offers a good user experience, whether that's through fast-loading pages, easy navigation, or stable performance while browsing the betting odds.
Look at the Different Types of Bets Supported
Sports betting goes far beyond just picking who will win a game. Top New York mobile betting apps will support a variety of betting markets, including point spreads, parlays, and prop bets. Having more options at your disposal allows you to mix up your betting strategies and get even more value for your wagers when you bet online.
Consider the Customer Support Options Provided
Most betting apps will provide live chat and email support at a bare minimum, but the quality and responsiveness can differ greatly from one site to another. Understandably, all New York bettors will expect any issues or queries to be met with a response within an adequate time frame.
Before signing up for any online sportsbook, we recommend testing the support with a few test questions to gauge the level of support you can expect if you do commit.
Read Sportsbook Player Reviews
The opinions of current or former members of an online sports betting site can help to get an overall feel for its reputation. Sure, some will complain simply because they’ve lost money. However, it's better to hear what others think before creating an account, only to regret the decision later.
So, Ready to Try the Best New York Sports Betting Apps?
We know it is not easy choosing between the New York betting apps that made our top 10. Having said that, we’ve made it easy for you to compare them head-to-head, so you can quickly identify which one suits your preferences. Everybody is different and has their own preferences when it comes to sports betting apps and websites.
If you still cannot decide, you have the option of joining multiple sites. We recommend starting with BetOnline, as that’s our best-rated NY sports betting app, and we feel it will appeal to a broad range of people. Following that, you can work your way through the list!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky, and it's important to approach it with caution. Check your local laws to ensure that online gambling is legal in your jurisdiction. All websites on this page are 21+ only.
If you have a gambling addiction problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help as well: