2024’s Best Online Casinos – Reviews of Top Casino Sites for Real Money Games
You shouldn’t settle for anything less than what the best online casinos have to offer. The thing is, there’s a lot of choice – and it can be tricky to separate the good from the bad.
To help you narrow down your search, our gambling experts did the heavy lifting for you. After weeks of playing games, testing payout processes, and interacting with customer support, we’ve discovered that Slots.lv is easily the #1 online casino for real money right now.
But it’s not the only site on our list. See all our recommendations below.
Best Online Casinos
Slots.lv: Best overall
Super Slots: Great live dealers
Ignition: Best for table games
Red Dog: Most generous bonuses
BitStarz: 5,000+ casino games
Bovada: Exciting specialty games
Las Atlantis: Generous free spins
Cafe Casino: Top pick for progressive jackpots
Wild Casino: Best for mobile
Every online casino site in this list has been vetted to ensure maximum safety and premium quality. But as you can see, each of them has its own specialty. So, read on to find out a little more about them.
1. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino Overall
Pros:
Up to $3000 for new players
400+ casino games
Exciting loyalty program
Great mobile compatibility
Features bingo, crash, keno
Cons:
No e-wallet payment methods
Live casino section could be better
Our favorite online casino is Slots.lv. We love its great variety of games and generous welcome package. In addition, it is very easy to use and is perfectly compatible with mobile devices.
Casino Games: 4.9/5
Slot aficionados will be pleased with everything that Slots.lv has to offer. With hundreds of slots to choose from, including progressive jackpot games, and even a few of the amazing Hot Drop Jackpot titles, you won't have any problem finding something to suit your needs.
We found ourselves loving the Clash of Queens slot title. This recent addition to the Slots.lv catalog is styled after Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, and you’ll spy several nods to Alice’s trip through Wonderland. The game itself plays great with a standard 5x3 play grid and a 95.57% RTP rate.
Slot games aren’t all you’ll find here, though. Slots.lv boasts a nice selection of live dealer games, table games, bingo, and even a couple of arcade-style casino games. We would love to see a slightly larger live dealer casino section, but even as it stands, it should be enough for the majority of gamblers.
Welcome Bonus: 4.95/5
Slots.lv is packed with top offers, kicking off with a very strong welcome bonus for all new players. Crypto depositors can get a generous 200% up to $3000 deposit match, as well as 30 free slot game spins. That’s a great way to get up and running as a new player.
After this, you can make use of the impressive MySlots Rewards programs. This provides you with extra offers the more you play on the site, plus extra perks such as account management and priority payouts. In fact, the only thing missing here is a special reload offer.
Banking Options: 4.85/5
Compared to some of the other casinos on our list, Slots.lv accepts a decent number of deposit options. You can deposit by credit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
Some deposit and withdrawal methods do incur a fee, but Slots.lv always warns you beforehand.
We’d have liked to have seen a few e-wallets for this section to be able to offer the top marks.
2. Super Slots – Best Online Casino for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
400% crypto welcome bonus
Over 400 online casino games
70+ live casino games
Amazing mobile compatibility
Up to $6000 fiat signup bonus
Cons:
Not all games are on mobile
User Interface could use some fine-tuning
Super Slots first opened its doors in 2020. Since then, it has proven itself capable of keeping up with industry changes thanks to its strategic selection of software providers and robust casino bonuses.
Casino Games: 4.85/5
Super Slots is not just a clever name; the slot game selection here is, in fact, quite superb.
With over 700 slots from big-name providers like BetSoft and Rival, among many others, you know you’re in for a treat when gambling at Super Slots.
You’ll find popular classic slots like Gemini Joker, and Alkemor’s Elements tucked alongside less-established games like Party Paradise, Zombie Invasion, and Mighty Aphrodite.
Live dealer game fans will be pleased that Super Slots has around 70 live dealer games. You’ll find blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and super 6 tables, all staffed by courteous, professional dealers.
Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5
New players can use the “CRYPTO400” promo code to claim a 400% welcome bonus of up to $4,000 on their first deposit if they use cryptocurrency. This bonus is only available for 30 days after redemption.
You can also deposit with fiat and use the “SS250” promo code and get a 250% welcome bonus up to $1,000 instead.
This bonus lets you use the promo code “SS100” on your next 5 deposits, getting a 100% bonus of up to $1,000. So, there’s up to $6000 up for grabs for all new fiat players, which is a lot of cash!
Banking Options: 4.85/5
Players will have access to a rather impressive selection of deposit options, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, credit card, money order, Person2Person, bank transfer, and more.
Clearly, if you’re a crypto gambler, you’ll have plenty of options at your disposal.
3. Ignition – Best Classic Table Games of all Top Online Casinos
Pros:
Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses
$2,500 weekly poker freerolls
30+ live dealer blackjack tables
Fantastic customer support
Classic roulette, Tri-card poker, Double deck Blackjack
Cons:
Web design could be better
No e-wallets to pay with
If you are a fan of table games, there’s no better place than Ignition. This online casino has been around for several years, and over these years, it has managed to become one of the leading online casino sites for the classics.
Casino Games: 4.85/5
The star of the show is going to be Ignition Casino’s poker section. It is very well-known among gamblers, and in many cases, Ignition is regarded as one of the leading poker sites in the industry.
We were very glad to see that Ignition hosts regular poker tournaments in all sorts of flavors. Knockout tournaments are probably our favorite variety, given the level of smug satisfaction we feel claiming the bounty on other players when we knock them out of the game.
And the app features truly anonymous tables, leveling the playing field by preventing other players from learning your screen name and playstyle.
The rest of Ignition Casino’s game library is nearly as good. Players who want a live dealer experience will find several tables for baccarat, super 6, American and European roulette, and over 30 different blackjack tables available, including two Early Payout blackjack tables. All in a broad range of betting limits, so there really is something for everyone.
And with several popular game providers, you’re going to find many of your favorite slot titles like Reels & Wheels, Monster Manor, and Golden Buffalo, so you should feel right at home.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
Ignition Casino delivers a one-two punch with its fantastic welcome bonus. New players can deposit up to $1,000 and get two separate match bonuses.
Cryptocurrency deposits will see a 150% match bonus of up to $1,500 usable on Ignition’s casino games and a second 150% match for the casino’s powerful poker app. In total, it is a $3,000 welcome package for crypto gamblers.
Prefer to play with fiat? Not a problem. Fiat depositors will get a 100% match up to $1,000 on casino games and another 100% match for poker.
The poker bonus unlocks $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles reward points you earn playing poker, and different styles of play earn miles at different rates.
Banking Options: 4.75/5
Ignition Casino accepts major credit/debit cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, and voucher payments. However, it would have been nice to see a few more options here, such as some e-wallets.
4. Red Dog – Best Online Casino Bonuses
Pros:
Up to $2750 crypto sign up bonus
Great selection of promo codes
No additional fees on transactions
Amazing live dealer section
Over 1500 casino games in total
Cons:
Not the best website design
Customer support can take a few minutes
Red Dog Casino might not be our top dog, but it is certainly a contender.
With 1500+ games from RealTime Gaming, one of our favorite game providers, and a fantastic live dealer casino, Red Dog offers players a surprisingly solid amount of play. And things only get better when you see how many deposit bonus codes are available once you sign up.
Casino Games: 4.7/5
With over 1500 online casino games, it’s pretty safe to say that Red Dog has one of the best collections around at the moment. In recent years, it has added significantly to its casino game provider collaborations, meaning it’s taken on a heck of a lot more game options.
There are around 1400 slot games right off the bat. These include plenty of jackpots, free spins slots, and more.
On top of this, you can play 30 blackjack games, over 25 video poker games, and 90 specialty games. And that’s not even mentioning the live casino game selection. Visionary iGaming has created high-quality live roulette, baccarat, and more for Red Dog players.
Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5
Red Dog Casino is offering up to $2750 in bonus funds to all new players depositing with crypto, or up to $2450 for fiat depositors. There are a couple of slots bonuses that amount to $2,000 and $2,450 as well with a few free spins thrown in.
There is a selection of promo codes that you can use to get reload offers here, too, so be sure to check out those as well. They have a special new game welcome offer where you can try the latest addition to their library.
Banking Options: 4.75/5
Red Dog accepts Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, and Flexepin.
They also do not charge additional fees, making them a great choice for most players. Additionally, many Red Dog bonus codes give players 20% of their bonus when they deposit with crypto.
5. BitStarz – Top Online Casino for Crypto Players
Pros:
Over 2,000 Bitcoin games
Up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins
Award-winning customer support
Fast loading website
Instant payouts with crypto
Cons:
Limited choice of bonuses and promotions
Geo-restricted live dealer section
Rounding out our top 5 online gambling sites is BitStarz. It’s known as one of the best Bitcoin casinos in the gambling world. It offers users over 2,000 games from leading providers and an amazing, mobile-friendly website.
Casino Games: 4.7/5
BitStarz has over four thousand online casino games, making sure you are never bored. Unfortunately, if you’re like us, instead of being bored, you will spend half your afternoon trying to find the perfect game to play.
Thankfully, BitStarz has thought of that and has a fairly comprehensive filter built into its navigation bar. You can check out games based on whether it’s a slot, table game, jackpot game, and so on. You’ll even be able to check out which games have been most popular over the last 24 hours.
And we were a bit starstruck by the BitStarz truckload of live dealer games. You can find standard fare like a variety of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and so on, but you’ll also find pai gow, three-card poker, sic bo, bac bo, and even a great selection of live dealer game shows.
Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5
New players can enjoy a solid first deposit match bonus on their first crypto deposit up to 5 BTC as well as 180 free spins broken up 20 a day over 9 days.
That’s not the end of it, though. Your second and third deposits both get a 50% match up to 1 and 2 BTC, respectively, while your fourth deposit gets a 100% match up to 1 BTC. That means you have a potential 5 BTC in bonuses waiting for you.
Banking Options: 4.65/5
This is an online crypto casino, meaning that you can use a bunch of cryptocurrencies. This includes BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, and many others.
All the crypto payouts are fee-free and are processed instantly. You won’t be able to bank with any fiat currency here though.
How We Picked the Best Online Casinos
Casino Games
Game variety is one of the most important things to consider when choosing the best online casinos. We believe that online casinos should offer users games from a wide range of categories coming from leading providers to ensure players have all the options they could possibly have.
Welcome Bonus
Who does not love bonuses? Well, we certainly do!
This is why our next benchmark is casino bonuses. We rated the welcome offer and ensured to pick online casinos that offer fair terms and conditions, on top of the overall value players can get from their offer.
And that’s not just for the welcome bonus but other ongoing promotions as well.
Banking Options
Last but not least, we ensured to pick online casinos that offer a great variety of banking options, low fees, and fast payouts. We gave extra points to online casinos that offer cryptocurrencies and other modern options for paying and cashing out.
Online Casinos vs Land-Based Casinos
We believe online casinos are superior to their land-based counterparts for a few reasons. Here are the key perks you can take advantage of as an online casino game player.
More bonuses: You’ll have a tough time finding a land-based casino that offers $1000s in bonus funds and a bunch of slot game free spins to new players. Online, this is pretty standard. Bonuses help us to get the best out of our online casino gaming experience.
Higher payouts: The casino games online tend to pay out more on average than they do in a brick and mortar casino. The RTP of online slots, for example, can be more than 20% higher than older, land-based slot machines. That’s good news for your bankroll.
24/7 access: If you’re the sort of person who likes to play casino games later at night, you’re not going to have a problem doing so online. There are no closing times!
Mobile gameplay: It’s also possible to play casino games online wherever you go, if you have a data connection or access to a Wi-Fi network. Mobile casino gaming is pretty awesome.
Best Online Casino Sites: FAQs
What Is the Best Online Casino?
We found that Slots.lv’s 400+ casino games, fantastic welcome bonus, and a great selection of payment options make it the best online casino for real money players.
What Is the Safest Online Casino to Play At?
Ignition is one of the safest online casinos to play at because of its stellar reputation, but all the real money online casinos listed in our article are completely safe and secure to use.
What Online Casino Offers the Fastest Payouts?
We found that BitStarz offers the fastest payouts online. It is an online crypto casino, so all the payouts are processed instantly.
Which Online Casino Has the Best Welcome Bonus?
We believe that BitStarz has one of the most generous welcome bonuses, which can go up to 5BTC. But it really depends on what you’re looking for in a casino bonus, what sort of currency you play with, et cetera.
Let’s Compare the Top 5 Best Online Casinos for Real Money
Slots.lv: A great selection of online slots and table games, a nice online casino, and a solid loyalty program make Slots.lv the number one online casino. Get up to $3000 and 30 free spins.
Super Slots: With over 400 online casino games and two fantastic live dealer casinos, it’s easy to see why Super Slots is in our top five. Grab up to $6,000 with the codes SS250 and SS100.
Ignition: For us, Ignition is the number one online casino for table games. New crypto players here can get up to $3,000, or fiat players can opt for a $2,000 bonus.
Red Dog: You’ll find some of the best casino bonuses at the excellent Red Dog. Things kick off with up to $2750 for all new players depositing with crypto or $2450 for non-crypto players.
BitStarz: Last but not least, BitStarz locks in the last remaining top five thanks to its library of over 4-thousand top-notch casino games. Sign up at BitStarz and get 5 BTC + 180 free spins.
How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casino
Not sure how to get started? Below are a few easy steps you can follow to get started at our top pick, Slots.lv.
Step 1: Create a New Account
Make your way to Slots.lv and click “Play Now” to get started.
Step 2: Fill Out the Registration Form
On the pop-up form, fill out your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and so on.
Once you’ve completed everything and checked the box to demonstrate your age, click the “Register” button.
Step 3: Start Playing Online Casino Games!
Once you’ve validated your account, checked your email for verification, and logged back in, you can go to the “My Rewards” tab in your profile and claim your welcome bonus.
After making your deposit, you can start playing casino games online.
So, Which Is the Best Online Casino for You?
As you can see, there are plenty of great choices for real money casino games, whether you like progressive jackpots, classic slots, or live dealer games.
While Slots.lv is our best online casino overall, there are many other amazing online real-money casinos that we have discussed and can recommend. Take one more look at our top picks and choose the one that fits your personal needs the best.
Just remember to always gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you think you are developing a gambling addiction problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with a professional.
The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Our guides and all gambling sites are 21+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: