10 of the Best One Direction Music Videos: 'What Makes You Beautiful,' 'Night Changes' and More
What Makes You Beautiful
One Direction's hit debut song "What Makes You Beautiful" comes with a music video that boosts young girls and women's self-esteem. It features all five members — Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and now-deceased Liam Payne — having fun and looking carefree at a beach as they deliver a positive message to the listeners.
Drag Me Down
One Direction's space-themed music video for "Drag Me Down," recorded at NASA's Johnson Space Center, shows Styles, Tomlinson, Horan and Payne preparing for their mission as astronauts. They test out NASA's T-38 aircraft jets and perform the usual measures before space travel.
The action-packed scenes match the song's empowering lyrics about their strength as a group amid challenges.
Story of My Life
The music video for "Story of My Life," directed by Ben Winston, gives both the members and Directioners a nostalgic feeling as it chronicles the lives of the singers before and after fame. The material also features their families and friends, emphasizing each member's familial life, making it more emotional.
Night Changes
In the "Night Changes" music video, One Direction members take the viewer to special dates — though they have unexpected and surprising endings.
One Thing
A follow-up to the "What Makes You Beautiful" music video, "One Thing" captures One Direction members singing and dancing in different streets in London. Highlighting the artists' spontaneous getaway, the material shows off their happiness and energy as they bond together.
Best Song Ever
Far from their usual videos, the five members present their silly but cute sides in "Best Song Ever." They accentuate the importance of staying true to themselves and not changing to please people.
"That's what's incredible about One Direction, I think, is that they are a boy band that breaks all the rules and always do what they want to do," Winston, who directed the video, said. "And part of loving One Direction is sort of understanding they are their own men and they do what they want to do at all times. They dance if they want to dance, They'll sing the tunes [they want to]. They'll dress however they want to dress and that, I guess, is sort of a part of the video."
Live While We're Young
Camping looks more fun with One Direction! The music video for "Live While We're Young" follows their outdoor adventure — from playing soccer to enjoying a dance party — as if it is an endless summer. They embrace their authentic selves while making the most of their time as young men.
You & I
"You & I" has a playful music video that uses a morphing effect, transitioning smoothly between each member while they take a stroll on a pier. The smooth, minimalist material becomes a heartwarming metaphor for fans, as it seemingly shows One Direction having a connection despite embarking on their solo careers.
Perfect
Shot in black-and-white, the music video for "Perfect" explores different emotions, from love to excitement and sadness. It shows the boys enjoying their time together away from the public eye.
Kiss You
Another high-energy music video from One Direction, "Kiss You" is a heartwarming representation of how the musicians enjoy their teenage days while chasing fame. All members also channel their inner Elvis Presley as they take fans to different locations.