10 of the Best One Direction Music Videos: 'What Makes You Beautiful,' 'Night Changes' and More

best one direction music videos
Source: MEGA

One Direction, formed in 2010, released a total of five studio albums before they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Dec. 27 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

What Makes You Beautiful

what makes you beautiful
Source: One Direction/YouTube

All five One Direction members auditioned individually on 'The X Factor.'

One Direction's hit debut song "What Makes You Beautiful" comes with a music video that boosts young girls and women's self-esteem. It features all five members — Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and now-deceased Liam Payne — having fun and looking carefree at a beach as they deliver a positive message to the listeners.

Drag Me Down

drag me down
Source: One Direction/YouTube

Nicole Scherzinger, a guest judge at the time, suggested that the five contestants should form a group.

One Direction's space-themed music video for "Drag Me Down," recorded at NASA's Johnson Space Center, shows Styles, Tomlinson, Horan and Payne preparing for their mission as astronauts. They test out NASA's T-38 aircraft jets and perform the usual measures before space travel.

The action-packed scenes match the song's empowering lyrics about their strength as a group amid challenges.

Story of My Life

story of my life
Source: One Direction/YouTube

One Direction finished third on 'The X Factor.'

The music video for "Story of My Life," directed by Ben Winston, gives both the members and Directioners a nostalgic feeling as it chronicles the lives of the singers before and after fame. The material also features their families and friends, emphasizing each member's familial life, making it more emotional.

Night Changes

night changes
Source: One Direction/YouTube

One Direction made history with their debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful.'

In the "Night Changes" music video, One Direction members take the viewer to special dates — though they have unexpected and surprising endings.

One Thing

one thing
Source: One Direction/YouTube

Zayn Malik left One Direction in March 2015.

A follow-up to the "What Makes You Beautiful" music video, "One Thing" captures One Direction members singing and dancing in different streets in London. Highlighting the artists' spontaneous getaway, the material shows off their happiness and energy as they bond together.

One Direction

Best Song Ever

best song ever
Source: One Direction/YouTube

One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Far from their usual videos, the five members present their silly but cute sides in "Best Song Ever." They accentuate the importance of staying true to themselves and not changing to please people.

"That's what's incredible about One Direction, I think, is that they are a boy band that breaks all the rules and always do what they want to do," Winston, who directed the video, said. "And part of loving One Direction is sort of understanding they are their own men and they do what they want to do at all times. They dance if they want to dance, They'll sing the tunes [they want to]. They'll dress however they want to dress and that, I guess, is sort of a part of the video."

Live While We're Young

live while were young
Source: One Direction/YouTube

All five members launched their solo careers outside the band.

Camping looks more fun with One Direction! The music video for "Live While We're Young" follows their outdoor adventure — from playing soccer to enjoying a dance party — as if it is an endless summer. They embrace their authentic selves while making the most of their time as young men.

You & I

you i
Source: One Direction/YouTube

One Direction have constantly sparked reunion rumors over the past years.

"You & I" has a playful music video that uses a morphing effect, transitioning smoothly between each member while they take a stroll on a pier. The smooth, minimalist material becomes a heartwarming metaphor for fans, as it seemingly shows One Direction having a connection despite embarking on their solo careers.

Perfect

perfect
Source: One Direction/YouTube

One Direction member Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Shot in black-and-white, the music video for "Perfect" explores different emotions, from love to excitement and sadness. It shows the boys enjoying their time together away from the public eye.

Kiss You

kiss you
Source: One Direction/YouTube

All surviving members paid tribute to Liam Payne after his death.

Another high-energy music video from One Direction, "Kiss You" is a heartwarming representation of how the musicians enjoy their teenage days while chasing fame. All members also channel their inner Elvis Presley as they take fans to different locations.

