10 of the Best One Direction Music Videos: 'What Makes You Beautiful,' 'Night Changes' and More

Far from their usual videos, the five members present their silly but cute sides in "Best Song Ever." They accentuate the importance of staying true to themselves and not changing to please people.

"That's what's incredible about One Direction, I think, is that they are a boy band that breaks all the rules and always do what they want to do," Winston, who directed the video, said. "And part of loving One Direction is sort of understanding they are their own men and they do what they want to do at all times. They dance if they want to dance, They'll sing the tunes [they want to]. They'll dress however they want to dress and that, I guess, is sort of a part of the video."