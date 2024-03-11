Home > Photos > Netflix PHOTOS 12 Reality Shows to Stream Right Now on Netflix Source: NETFLIX

Bling Empire

Released on January 15, 2021, Bling Empire explores the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites as they show the real-life Crazy Rich Asians enjoying Los Angeles. The Netflix reality show currently has three seasons, and it features Cherie Chan, Christine Chiu, Kim Lee, Kevin Kreider, Dorothy Wang, Jaime Xie and Mimi Morris, to name a few.

Blown Away

Blown Away presents a new competition to viewers as it revolves around the contestants who work as glassblowers. Industry experts from different companies pick the best creators and rank their works accordingly.

Cooking With Paris

My Unorthodox Life

Julia Haart, a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, unveils the stories of her personal and professional life as she and her family live in Manhattan in the reality TV series My Unorthodox Life. The show, which premiered in July 2021, explores their new lives now that they have a non-religious lifestyle in the U.S.

Nailed It!

In pursuit of winning the $10,000 cash prize and a trophy, Nailed It! contestants compete against each other while they try to replicate out of this world cakes and other confectioneries. Due to its success, the franchise has since released more spinoffs, including Nailed It! Holiday! and Nailed It! Double Trouble, over the years. It also won the Best Lifestyle Show at the MTV Unscripted Movie & TV Awards.

Next Fashion

Fashion designer Tan France and Gigi Hadid work together to host Next Fashion, a reality TV show that follows designers from different countries who vie to bring home $200,000 and become part of Net-a-Porter, a popular Italian online fashion retailer.

Selling Sunset

Adam DiVello’s Selling Sunset dominates Netflix. The show focuses on the drama surrounding The Oppenheim Group, where real estate brokers sell properties to famous and successful individuals. Among its cast members include Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith.

Siren: Survive the Island

South Korean reality competition series Siren: Survive the Island divides 24 women into six teams and takes them on a remote island, competing for one week until one team remains. The women in the series work as police officers, stuntwomen, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and firefighters.

Somebody Feed Phil

Somebody Feed Phil, which has since been renewed for a new season, shows Philip Rosenthal’s eating tour across the globe. He goes to different cities to try their local cuisine and learn more about their culture.

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Aside from enjoying the show, viewers can follow Marie Kondo’s tips to maintain cleanliness in their homes by watching her in Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. The Japanese organizing consultant, who famously created the KonMari method, visits busy families and helps them tidy their homes.

Too Hot To Handle: Latino

Singles from Latin America and Spain gather in Too Hot To Handle: Latino after accepting the challenge to give up s--. The winner, in return, brings home a $100,000 grand prize.

Ultimate Beastmaster

Created by Dave Broome, Ultimate Beastmaster showcases elite individuals from different countries as they test their strength in the challenging obstacle course of the show. It has a total of three seasons.