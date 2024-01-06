10 of the Best Reboots of All Time: 'Ocean's Eleven,' 'Star Trek' and More

Following the initial films that underperformed at the box office, Christopher Nolan helmed the superhero movie Batman Begins, which he based on the DC Comics character Batman. It starred Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, Tom Wilkinson, Rutger Hauer, Ken Watanabe and Morgan Freeman.

The flick earned $373 million at the box office.