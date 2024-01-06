10 of the Best Reboots of All Time: 'Ocean's Eleven,' 'Star Trek' and More
A Star Is Born
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga led the 2018 film A Star Is Born, a musical romantic drama film that explores the life of an alcoholic musician who falls in love with a young singer. It follows the story of the three earlier flicks released in 1937, 1954 and 1976.
Batman Begins
Following the initial films that underperformed at the box office, Christopher Nolan helmed the superhero movie Batman Begins, which he based on the DC Comics character Batman. It starred Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, Tom Wilkinson, Rutger Hauer, Ken Watanabe and Morgan Freeman.
The flick earned $373 million at the box office.
Battlestar Galactica
In 2004, Ronald Moore developed Glen A. Larson's Battlestar Galactica-inspired series featuring Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Jamie Bamber, James Callis, Tricia Helfer and Grace Park. Its 76 episodes ran for nearly six years, with the last episode airing in October 2009.
It chronicles the journey of the Twelve Colonies of Kobol people who survived the Cyclons' nuclear destruction.
Fantastic Four
A decade after Tim Story's Fantastic Four was released, Josh Trank directed the 2015 reboot, which starred Miles Teller, Toby Kebbell, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell and Kate Mara. The flick retells the story of the superheroes who help people under the Fantastic Four's banner.
Friday The 13th
The Friday The 13th franchise dropped a film of the same name in 2009, which served as a reboot and the 12th installment in the decades-old franchise. The horror flick revolves around Jared Padalecki's character, Clay, as he searches the Crystal Woods to find his missing sister. However, the journey is not easy as he discovers a killer who is in pursuit of murdering him.
Jumanji
Jumanji began sharing the urban fantasy adventure tale in 1995, and Dwayne Johnson put a new twist on it with the help of his costars Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.
Instead of two kids playing the board game, four Brantford High School students find the previously disposed Jumanji and disappear from the real world. They are challenged to finish the game and destroy it in the end.
Kong: Skull Island
The famous character, King Kong, returned to big screens in 2017 when Kong: Skull Island hit the cinemas. Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman, Jing Tian, Terry Notary and John Ortiz appeared in the reboot.
The 11th installment in the King Kong franchise, set in 1973, shares the story of scientists and Vietnam War soldiers who face terrifying creatures while en route to the uncharted Skull Island to meet the great ape.
Ocean's Eleven
Decades after the 1960's Ocean's Eleven received mixed reactions from viewers, director Steven Soderbergh and his team tapped George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy García, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt to create a new masterpiece.
The 2001 film tells the story of Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan's attempt to steal $160 million from a casino owner, who is now a lover of Ocean's ex-wife. It earned a whopping $450 million at the box office.
Star Trek
The massive Star Trek franchise issued a Chris Pine-led reboot in 2009, and it released Into Darkness and Beyond in 2013 and 2016, respectively, to complete the trilogy. It shares James T. Kirk and Spock's combat against Nero while aboard the USS Enterprise.