8 Best Robert Downey Jr. Movies: 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Oppenheimer' and More
Avengers: Endgame
Robert Downey Jr. wrapped up his role as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. Set following the events in Avengers: Infinity War, the remaining Avengers work together to find a way to bring back the half of all life who vanished after Thanos’ snap during The Blip.
Marvel’s The Avengers
In 2012, Downey, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner appeared in the group film The Avengers.
Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, launches a recruitment effort to find the superheroes who can prevent the threat to earth after Thor’s brother, Loki, stole the Tesseract. Under the dream team, Iron Man works with Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, the Black Widow, Hawkeye and Thor to save humanity.
Sherlock Holmes
Inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s character, Sherlock Holmes, the 2009 film of the same name introduces the detective and his partner as they work together in an investigation to identify their enemy while protecting England from a threat.
Downey stars in the flick with Jude Law, Mark Strong, Rachel McAdams and Kelly Reilly.
The Judge
The Judge explores the life of a successful lawyer who returns to his hometown following the death of his mother. However, he is not warmly welcomed in Indiana because of the tension between him and his father.
Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, Vincent D’Onofrio and Jeremy Strong appear in the film.
Chaplin
The critically acclaimed film Chaplin chronicles Charlie Chaplin’s humble beginnings until he grows older to become the star of silent movies in Hollywood. It also covers his personal life — from his failed marriages to his Oscar attendance in 1972 to receive an honorary award.
The Richard Attenborough-directed film scored a long list of nominations and won some of them: Best Actor in a Leading Role at the British Academy Film Awards, Most Promising Actress at the Chicago Film Critics Association and Actor of the Year at the London Film Critics Circle Awards.
Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project. The director of the Los Alamos Laboratory designs the atomic bomb and marks the first nuclear explosion, soon earning him the title of “father of the atomic bomb.”
Dolittle
Inspired by Hugh Lofting’s second Doctor Dolittle book, The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle, Stephen Gaghan’s Dolittle is about Dr. John Dolittle, who lives in his manor with his exotic animals. He soon travels with them after Queen Victoria becomes ill and starts the search for a cure on a mythical island.
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang tells the tale of a thief mistaken for an actor while on the run from the authorities. While in Hollywood, he finds himself in the middle of a murder investigation with his high school crush and a detective.
Val Kilmer appears in the film with Michelle Monaghan, Corbin Bemsen, Dash Mihok and more.