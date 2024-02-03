OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Ryan Gosling
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 Best Ryan Gosling Movies: 'Barbie' 'The Notebook,' and More

best ryan gosling movies
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube;
By:

Feb. 3 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Barbie

barbie
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Ryan Gosling’s most recent successful movie came when he was tapped to play the role of Ken in the blockbuster film Barbie in 2023.

Along with Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie explores Barbie and Ken’s journey to discover themselves through Barbieland and the real world. The cast includes Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon.

The movie earned a whopping $1.45 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the 14th highest-grossing film of all time.

Article continues below advertisement

Blade Runner 2049

blade runner
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Following the epic 1982 Blade Runner, Denis Villeneuve directed the Gosling-led 2017 film Blade Runner 2049 and followed the screenplay by Michael Green and Hampton Fancher.

Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, Sylvia Hoeks and Dave Bautista also appeared in supporting roles.

Gosling portrayed the role of Officer K, a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department who finds a clue that can help him find the former blade runner, Rick Deckard, who has been missing for 30 years.

Drive

drive
Source: FilmDistrict/YouTube

Based on the 2005 novel of the same name by James Sallis, Drive tells the story of an unnamed Hollywood stunt driver who also works as a getaway driver. He bumps into gangsters when he tries to help his neighbor’s debt-ridden husband in robbing a pawn shop.

Article continues below advertisement

First Man

first man
Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Gosling also took his acting skills to space in the biographical drama film First Man.

Damien Chazelle’s film, based on the 2005 book of the same name, tells the story of Neil Armstrong as he prepares before the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969.

First Man also starred Claire Foy, Kyle Chandler, Christopher Abbott and Corey Stoll.

Article continues below advertisement

Half Nelson

half nelson
Source: MEGA

Following the events in the 19-minute film Gowanus, Brooklyn, Ryan Fleck’s Half Nelson chronicles the life of a middle school teacher who has a drug habit. A female student eventually catches him high, leading them to form a friendship.

Half Nelson helped Gosling score a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor, and he became the eighth youngest nominee in the category in history.

MORE ON:
Ryan Gosling
Article continues below advertisement

La La Land

la la land
Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Starring Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land tells the story of two individuals who find each other while they pursue their careers in Los Angeles.

It received critical acclaim from critics and organizations alike — and it earned $448 million gross earnings worldwide.

Article continues below advertisement

The Big Short

the big short
Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

The Big Short stars Gosling, Brad Pitt, Christian Bale and Steve Carell in the biographical crime comedy-drama film, which focuses on the story behind the 2007 housing market crash.

The film, its creators and its stars earned different accolades, from Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards to Best Theatrical Motion Picture at the Producers Guild of America Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

The Gray Man

the gray man
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Russo Brothers poured their efforts into creating the 2022 film The Gray Man, the first film in the franchise based on the Gray Man novels. It shares the story of a CIA agent who runs away after learning about the shocking secrets involving his superior.

De Armas, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard appear in the series.

Article continues below advertisement

The Nice Guys

the nice guys
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Gosling unleashed his comedic side in Shane Black’s The Nice Guy along with Russell Crowe.

The film is about a man and an enforcer who become partners after a young woman suddenly disappears. After discovering that bad people are also looking for her, they start working harder to find her first despite the dark parts of the probe.

Article continues below advertisement

The Notebook

the notebook
Source: The Notebook Warner Bros./YouTube

Gosling and Rachel McAdams play lovers in Nicholas Sparks’ hit novel The Notebook.

Set in the 1940s, the young couple falls in love after meeting in the summer of 1940 at Seabrook Island, S.C. An elderly man shares their story by reading a notebook in the present day.

The Notebook brought home several accolades, including the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss and the Teen Choice Award for Choice Date Movie.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.