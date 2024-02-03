10 Best Ryan Gosling Movies: 'Barbie' 'The Notebook,' and More

Ryan Gosling’s most recent successful movie came when he was tapped to play the role of Ken in the blockbuster film Barbie in 2023.

Along with Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie explores Barbie and Ken’s journey to discover themselves through Barbieland and the real world. The cast includes Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon.

The movie earned a whopping $1.45 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the 14th highest-grossing film of all time.