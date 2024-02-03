10 Best Ryan Gosling Movies: 'Barbie' 'The Notebook,' and More
Barbie
Ryan Gosling’s most recent successful movie came when he was tapped to play the role of Ken in the blockbuster film Barbie in 2023.
Along with Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie explores Barbie and Ken’s journey to discover themselves through Barbieland and the real world. The cast includes Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon.
The movie earned a whopping $1.45 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the 14th highest-grossing film of all time.
Blade Runner 2049
Following the epic 1982 Blade Runner, Denis Villeneuve directed the Gosling-led 2017 film Blade Runner 2049 and followed the screenplay by Michael Green and Hampton Fancher.
Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, Sylvia Hoeks and Dave Bautista also appeared in supporting roles.
Gosling portrayed the role of Officer K, a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department who finds a clue that can help him find the former blade runner, Rick Deckard, who has been missing for 30 years.
Drive
Based on the 2005 novel of the same name by James Sallis, Drive tells the story of an unnamed Hollywood stunt driver who also works as a getaway driver. He bumps into gangsters when he tries to help his neighbor’s debt-ridden husband in robbing a pawn shop.
First Man
Gosling also took his acting skills to space in the biographical drama film First Man.
Damien Chazelle’s film, based on the 2005 book of the same name, tells the story of Neil Armstrong as he prepares before the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969.
First Man also starred Claire Foy, Kyle Chandler, Christopher Abbott and Corey Stoll.
Half Nelson
Following the events in the 19-minute film Gowanus, Brooklyn, Ryan Fleck’s Half Nelson chronicles the life of a middle school teacher who has a drug habit. A female student eventually catches him high, leading them to form a friendship.
Half Nelson helped Gosling score a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor, and he became the eighth youngest nominee in the category in history.
La La Land
Starring Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land tells the story of two individuals who find each other while they pursue their careers in Los Angeles.
It received critical acclaim from critics and organizations alike — and it earned $448 million gross earnings worldwide.
The Big Short
The Big Short stars Gosling, Brad Pitt, Christian Bale and Steve Carell in the biographical crime comedy-drama film, which focuses on the story behind the 2007 housing market crash.
The film, its creators and its stars earned different accolades, from Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards to Best Theatrical Motion Picture at the Producers Guild of America Awards.
The Gray Man
Russo Brothers poured their efforts into creating the 2022 film The Gray Man, the first film in the franchise based on the Gray Man novels. It shares the story of a CIA agent who runs away after learning about the shocking secrets involving his superior.
De Armas, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard appear in the series.
The Nice Guys
Gosling unleashed his comedic side in Shane Black’s The Nice Guy along with Russell Crowe.
The film is about a man and an enforcer who become partners after a young woman suddenly disappears. After discovering that bad people are also looking for her, they start working harder to find her first despite the dark parts of the probe.
The Notebook
Gosling and Rachel McAdams play lovers in Nicholas Sparks’ hit novel The Notebook.
Set in the 1940s, the young couple falls in love after meeting in the summer of 1940 at Seabrook Island, S.C. An elderly man shares their story by reading a notebook in the present day.
The Notebook brought home several accolades, including the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss and the Teen Choice Award for Choice Date Movie.