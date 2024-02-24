7 Best Sally Field Movies: 'Forrest Gump,' 'Steel Magnolias' and More

Sally Field plays Megan's role in Sydney Pollack's 1981 classic film Absence of Malice. It follows the story of a deceased criminal's son and liquor wholesaler who finds himself on the local newspaper's front page one day, saying a probe is launched to determine his potential connection to the disappearance and presumed murder of a union official.

A tragedy happens after the innocent man learns about the reporter's false story, leading her to face the consequences of her move.

The movie earned the late director an Honorable Mention and the Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost" recognition at the Berlin International Film Festival.