7 Best Sally Field Movies: 'Forrest Gump,' 'Steel Magnolias' and More
Absence of Malice
Sally Field plays Megan's role in Sydney Pollack's 1981 classic film Absence of Malice. It follows the story of a deceased criminal's son and liquor wholesaler who finds himself on the local newspaper's front page one day, saying a probe is launched to determine his potential connection to the disappearance and presumed murder of a union official.
A tragedy happens after the innocent man learns about the reporter's false story, leading her to face the consequences of her move.
The movie earned the late director an Honorable Mention and the Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost" recognition at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Forrest Gump
Starring Tom Hanks in the leading role, Forrest Gump is about a slow-witted Alabama man with an IQ of 75 who wants to be reunited with the girl he met in a public school years ago.
Aside from Hanks and Field, who plays Forrest's mother, the movie also has Robin Wright, Gary Sinise and Myketlti Williamson as part of the cast.
The award-winning film earned a whopping $678 million in box office sales against its $55 million budget, making it the top-grossing film in the U.S. released in 1994.
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Field portrays the role of Doris in the 2015 Michael Showalter-directed film Hello, My Name Is Doris. The 69-year-old woman starts living alone after the death of her mother and deals with her brother and his wife, who want her to sell their house. She soon meets a younger co-worker and asks her best friend's granddaughter to help her get his attention.
Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Stephen Root, Natasha Lyonne, and Wendi McLendon-Covey join Field in the movie.
Mrs. Doubtfire
A divorced actor disguises himself as an older woman who applies to become his estranged wife and their children's housekeeper in the film Mrs. Doubtfire. Upon hiring, he grows closer to his children and helps his busy wife become a better parent.
Robin Williams plays the main role and stars alongside Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein, Polly Holliday and Lisa Jakub.
Norma Rae
Based on the true-to-life story of Crystal Lee Sutton, Norma Rae unfolds the life of Norma Rae Webster as a factory worker who experiences poor working conditions in North Carolina. She gets inspired by a labor activist to create a union with her co-workers, but her decision soon backfires.
The film helped Field win the Best Actress award at the 1979 Cannes Film Festival after it competed for the Palme d'Or. It also received recognition from the American Movie Awards, Academy Awards and Los Angeles Film Critics Association.
Places in the Heart
Robert Benton's Places in the Heart, which won the director the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 35th Berlin International Film Festival, explores the life of a young woman in Texas during the Great Depression. She gets challenged to oversee their farm following her husband's death.
Steel Magnolias
Steel Magnolias is a film adaptation of Robert Harling's play of the same name. In the flick, a group of women starts an ideal type of friendship but suddenly suffers a massive loss after something happens to someone in their Southern community.
Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts all appear in the flick.