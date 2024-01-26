12 Best Tom Hanks Movies: 'Forrest Gump,' 'Greyhound' and More
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Tom Hanks shared Fred Rogers’ story in the hit biographical drama film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The 2019 movie, inspired by Tom Junod’s 1998 article Can You Say … Hero?, follows the story of Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), who is tasked to profile Mr. Rogers but proceeds with skepticism.
His fears turn to relief when he learns Roger’s true side, which soon leads Vogel to face and fix his own painful past.
Apollo 13
Following the 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission, Ron Howard directed the docudrama film adaptation of the 1994 book Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13, written by Jim Lovell and Fred Haise.
Hanks portrayed Lovell’s role in the flick, the commander of the U.S.’ fifth crewed mission to the moon. His team starts the mission in pursuit of marking the third landing on the Earth’s satellite but faces an issue following an onboard explosion.
Due to oxygen supply and electrical power issues, they need to abort the mission and travel back to Earth safely.
Kevin Bacon starred in the film as backup/prime Command Module Pilot Jack Swigert, while Bill Paxton and Gary Sinise appeared as Fred Haise and Ken Mattingly, respectively.
Asteroid City
Wes Anderson took over the film industry when he dropped Asteroid City, featuring a star-studded ensemble of cast members: Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston and Jeff Goldblum, to name a few.
It depicts the events that happen when parents and their children from different parts of the country compete during a junior stargazing event.
Cast Away
Cast Away chronicles the life of a FedEx executive who travels to Malaysia for an assignment. Unfortunately, the plane crashes into the Pacific Ocean due to a storm, leaving him as the only survivor of the flight.
To survive, he tries every way possible to leave the deserted island or contact anyone for help — all of which fail. However, he gets stuck in the area for years with only Wilson, his volleyball friend, as his only company.
The 2000 Robert Zemeckis-directed drama also features Nick Searcy and Helen Hunt.
Forrest Gump
The 1994 film Forrest Gump follows the story of a man of the same name. He inspires people with his optimism but finds it difficult to do the same when it comes to his childhood sweetheart, Jenny (Robin Wright).
Michael Conner Humphreys and Hanna R. Hall played the character’s younger versions, respectively.
Greyhound
Based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd, Aaron Schneider-directed film — titled Greyhound — tells the life of an inexperienced U.S. Navy commander who is tasked to command and protect a convoy from German naval submarines during the Battle of the Atlantic.
Among the nominations it received, it successfully won Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Sound Effects and Foley for Feature Film at the 2021 Golden Reel Awards.
Inferno
Inferno, the sequel to The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons, served as the third and final film of Robert Langdon’s series. The flick shared Langdon’s journey to recover his memories before working with a doctor to prevent a madman from spreading a virus that will threaten humanity.
Saving Private Ryan
In Saving Private Ryan, a group of soldiers need to find Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon) and bring him home after three of his siblings died. Hanks and Damon appear alongside Tom Sizemore, Vin Diesel, Adam Goldberg, Edward Burns and Giovanni Ribisi.
Sully
Clint Eastwood brought back the memories of the January 2009 incident involving U.S. Airways Flight 1549 in the 2016 film Sully.
The movie, based on Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger’s autobiography Highest Duty, recounts the day the plane made an emergency landing on the Hudson River, in which all passengers and crews survived.
Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney, Mike O’ Malley, Anna Gunn, Jamey Sheridan and Ann Cusack joined the cast members in the multi-awarded project.
The Da Vinci Code
The first in the Langdon film series, The Da Vinci Code explores the enigmatic murder of Louvre curator Jacques Saunière, and Langdon is the prime suspect in the unusual crime. The event and the clues in some of Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings lead to the discovery of another mystery.
The thriller film became the biggest opening weekend in 2006 despite the fact that several countries banned and censored it due to several religious claims.
The Terminal
Partially inspired by the true story of a man who stayed in Terminal 1 of Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport for 18 years, the comedy-drama film The Terminal is about a man who gets stuck at the John F. Kennedy Airport terminal after being denied entry to the U.S. The military coup that is happening in his native country also prevents him from returning.
Aside from Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Chi McBride, Diego Luna and Barry Shabaka Henley appeared as cast members, to name a few.
Toy Story Franchise
Hanks voices the famed character in the Toy Story franchise: Sheriff Woody. The animated series tells the story of a group of toys secretly living unbeknown to humans.