12 Best Tom Hanks Movies: 'Forrest Gump,' 'Greyhound' and More

Following the 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission, Ron Howard directed the docudrama film adaptation of the 1994 book Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13, written by Jim Lovell and Fred Haise.

Hanks portrayed Lovell’s role in the flick, the commander of the U.S.’ fifth crewed mission to the moon. His team starts the mission in pursuit of marking the third landing on the Earth’s satellite but faces an issue following an onboard explosion.

Due to oxygen supply and electrical power issues, they need to abort the mission and travel back to Earth safely.

Kevin Bacon starred in the film as backup/prime Command Module Pilot Jack Swigert, while Bill Paxton and Gary Sinise appeared as Fred Haise and Ken Mattingly, respectively.