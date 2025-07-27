6 Most Bingeworthy Series Streaming on HBO Max Right Now

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, HBO's The Last of Us follows a teenage girl immune to the fungal infection that transforms the hosts into zombie-like creatures.

The description for the show reads, "After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope."

The first two seasons of The Last of Us feature Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced and Young Mazino. Although The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor's character died in the second season, co-creator Neil Druckmann said Joel could return through flashbacks.

"This is where the story starts in earnest," Druckmann shared on the "HBO's The Last of Us Season 2" podcast. "But I will say that we do know there are some mysteries here, some gaps, in Ellie and Joel's relationships. And I think this is a spoiler because we put a trailer out there with lots of shots in it. This is not the last that we will see of Joel."