6 Most Bingeworthy Series Streaming on HBO Max Right Now
Barry
HBO Max has a plethora of hit shows worthy of binge-watching right now — including the black comedy crime drama Barry.
Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the TV series follows depressed hitman Barry Berkman (Hader), who gets hired to kill a man for sleeping with the mob boss' wife. He soon finds purpose after joining an acting class. However, as the story unfolds over the four-season show, he begins grappling with the consequences of his past criminal actions, capturing viewers' attention with its rich plot.
Barry also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, Sarah Burns and Robert Wisdom.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Larry David plays a fictionalized version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm, following him "as he lands himself in various predicaments."
The comedy ended with its twelfth and final season in 2024, drawing the final curtain for David, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman and J. B. Smoove.
Friends
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry star in the NBC show Friends, which tells the story of six friends as they navigate life, love, friendship and careers while living in Manhattan, N.Y.
"Six young people find the companionship and comfort they get from each other to be the perfect antidote to the pressures of life," the synopsis on HBO Max's catalog reads.
The Big Bang Theory
Another hit sitcom, The Big Bang Theory brings laughter to screens as it revolves around the lives of Leonard and Sheldon, who "learn about the social aspects of life through their relationships with the beauty who lives next door."
Its cast members include Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar.
Years after The Big Bang Theory aired its last episode, HBO Max confirmed that its spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, will soon hit the streamer.
The Last of Us
Based on the video game franchise of the same name, HBO's The Last of Us follows a teenage girl immune to the fungal infection that transforms the hosts into zombie-like creatures.
The description for the show reads, "After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope."
The first two seasons of The Last of Us feature Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced and Young Mazino. Although The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor's character died in the second season, co-creator Neil Druckmann said Joel could return through flashbacks.
"This is where the story starts in earnest," Druckmann shared on the "HBO's The Last of Us Season 2" podcast. "But I will say that we do know there are some mysteries here, some gaps, in Ellie and Joel's relationships. And I think this is a spoiler because we put a trailer out there with lots of shots in it. This is not the last that we will see of Joel."
The Penguin
Max's The Penguin chronicles the life of Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin, who begins working on his own to lead crime in Gotham City.
The series, which expands Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, features Colin Farrell as the titular character.
"Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman. Having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill," Reeves said of the lead star and the show. "Dylan [Clark] and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz's story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham."
The Penguin also stars Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Cristin Milioti, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Theo Rossi, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Zegen, Scott Cohen, James Madio, Clancy Brown and Deirdre O'Connell.