Best Shows of the 2010s: These 4 Series Deserve a Comeback Despite Early Cancelations

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The 2010s marked the beginning of the streaming era, yet several outstanding television series faced early cancelations. FX fans particularly felt the sting, as many high-quality shows fell by the wayside. Now, OK! is looking back at four underrated shows that deserve a second chance in the spotlight.

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‘Terriers’ (2010): A Unique Blend of Comedy and Drama

Source: TERRIERS/20TH TELEVISION ‘Terriers’ premiered in 2010 and followed unlicensed private investigators Hank Dolworth, played by Donal Logue, and Britt Pollack, played by Michael Raymond-James.

Terriers struggled due to poor marketing, with its misleading title failing to capture the essence of the show. Contrary to popular belief, the series does not focus on dogs. Instead, it follows Hank Dolworth (Donal Logue) and his best friend Britt Pollack (Michael Raymond-James), two unlicensed private investigators in Ocean Beach, California. The duo stumbles into a conspiracy while navigating their own personal challenges. The series features strong relationships, particularly between Hank and his ex-wife, Gretchen Dolworth (Kimberly Quinn), as well as Britt and his girlfriend, Katie Nichols (Laura Allen). Although it only aired one season, Terriers remains a compelling viewing experience. The show is currently available on Hulu.

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‘Lights Out’ (2011): A Gripping Return to the Ring

Source: LIGHTS OUT/FOX TELEVISION STUDIOS ‘Lights Out’ premiered in 2011 and centered on former boxing champion Patrick 'Lights' Leary, played by Holt McCallany.

Lights Out presents a darker narrative reminiscent of Rocky. The story revolves around Patrick “Lights” Leary (Holt McCallany), a former boxing champion drawn back into the ring to support his struggling family. As he grapples with the financial strain and the early stages of CTE, viewers witness an emotional journey. The series boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Pablo Schreiber and Stacy Keach, and despite its 13-episode run, it delivers a powerful finale. Lights Out can be rented or purchased on Prime Video.

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‘The Leftovers’ (2014-2017): Exploring the Aftermath of Loss

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Source: THE LEFTOVERS/HBO ‘The Leftovers’ aired from 2014 to 2017 and explored how people coped with the unexplained disappearance of a large portion of the world's population.

The Leftovers diverges significantly from Lost, focusing on the emotional fallout of a global event. Co-creator Damon Lindelof made it clear that the series centers on those left behind rather than the mystery of the vanished individuals. The narrative follows police chief Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) as he navigates the challenges of maintaining order in his town. The series features standout performances from stars like Margaret Qualley and Carrie Coon. The Leftovers is available for streaming on HBO Max.

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‘Rectify’ (2013-2016): A Deep Dive into Redemption and Family Dynamics

Source: RECTIFY/SUNDANCETV ‘Rectify’ aired from 2013 to 2016 and followed Daniel Holden, played by Aden Young, after his release from prison following nearly two decades of incarceration.

Rectify faced challenges due to its platform on the Sundance Channel, which limited its audience reach. The series chronicles Daniel Holden’s (Aden Young) life after being released from prison following nearly two decades of incarceration. His sister, Amantha Holden (Abigail Spencer), fights for his innocence, while doubts linger among the townspeople. The show intricately explores family relationships and Daniel’s struggle to adapt to life outside prison. Rectify is currently streaming on The Roku Channel.

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Conclusion: Time to Rediscover These Series

Source: MEGA ‘The Leftovers’ followed police chief Kevin Garvey, played by Justin Theroux, as he tried to maintain order after the mysterious event.