6 Must-Watch Shows Like 'Heated Rivalry' to Satisfy Your Cravings Before Season 2

Based on Rachel Reid's novel, Heated Rivalry captured hearts when it premiered on HBO Max in late November 2025, after originally debuting on Canada's Crave. This LGBTQ+ romance series showcases the evolution of two hockey stars, portrayed by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, as they transition from fierce competitors to lovers over time.

In an exciting turn of events, the show was renewed for a second season just weeks before the finale aired. While fans eagerly await Shane and Ilya's return to the ice, there are a plethora of other shows to binge-watch — that is, if you can step away from the endless fan edits on TikTok. Here are six shows that capture similar themes to Heated Rivalry while you wait for Season 2.

The Boyfriend

Source: Netflix/YouTube

This captivating Japanese reality series, which dropped on Netflix in 2024, tracks ten men on their quest for love while living together under one roof for a month. Season 2 premieres on January 13. Watch The Boyfriend on Netflix.

Fellow Travelers

Source: Paramount Plus/YouTube

Set against historical backdrops beginning in the 1950s, Fellow Travelers chronicles the passionate romance between Hawkins Fuller and Timothy Laughlin, played by Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, respectively. The series concluded its run in December 2023. Watch Fellow Travelers on Paramount+.

Young Royals

Source: Netflix/YouTube

This Swedish drama follows Prince Wilhelm as he navigates the tumultuous waters of young love with scholarship student Simon Eriksson. The show wrapped up its story in March 2024 after three compelling seasons. Watch Young Royals on Netflix.

Heartstopper

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Also based on a beloved book series, Heartstopper illustrates the budding romance between closeted rugby player Nick Nelson and introverted Charlie Spring. Netflix announced that, instead of a fourth season, the fan-favorite series will conclude with a feature film. Watch Heartstopper on Netflix.

Tell Me Lies

Source: Hulu/YouTube

For those craving more intense chemistry, Tell Me Lies delivers just that with Stephen DeMarco and Lucy Albright's complicated romance. Real-life couple Jackson White and Grace Van Patten headline this drama, which returns for its third season on January 13, promising a wealth of drama. Watch Tell Me Lies on Hulu.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Source: Disney Plus/YouTube

If hockey is your primary draw in Heated Rivalry, look no further than The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. This spinoff from the beloved '90s film trilogy immerses viewers in the hockey world, trading romance for a heartwarming story of lovable underdogs rediscovering their passion for the game. Watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+.

