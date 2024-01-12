Home > Photos > Tom Cruise PHOTOS 10 Best Tom Cruise Movies: 'Edge of Tomorrow,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' and More Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube; Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Edge of Tomorrow

Tom Cruise showed off his chemistry with Emily Blunt in Doug Liman-directed film Edge of Tomorrow in 2014. The story revolved around Major William Cage’s journey in eradicating aliens, even with limited combat experience. Things got more interesting as he found himself experiencing a time loop that helped him defeat the villains.

Jack Reacher

Based on Lee Child’s novel One Shot, Jack Reacher chronicled the life of a former U.S. Army MP who was tapped to help a probe into a mass shooting incident that was believed to have been initiated by a trained military sniper. The 2012 flick garnered a whopping $218.3 million gross against a $60 million budget.

Minority Report

Cruise and Steven Spielberg gave cinephiles one of the highly anticipated films of 2022. Minority Report, which was initially planned to serve as an adaptation to the 1990 Total Recall, was set in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia in 2054, where a specialized police department — called Precrime — existed to apprehend criminals using precogs. Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton and Max von Sydow appeared in the flick.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Hunt marked his return in the 2023 installment Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Following the events in Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018, the IMF agent and his team launched an operation to track down a new weapon the enemy was trying to get.

Oblivion

Joseph Kosinski-directed post-apocalyptic movie Oblivion was based on the director’s unpublished novel of the same name about the earth following an alien war. A maintenance technician survived the tragedy but found a woman who eventually pushed him to uncover the truth about the conflict.

The Last Samurai

The 7th Cavalry Regiment captain, Nathan Agren, faced samurai warriors during the Meiji Restoration after the Emperor of Japan hired him to train the army in modern warfare. It earned a total of $287.9 million after garnering $89.1 million in the U.S. and $198.8 million internationally.

The Mummy

Cruise led the 2017 movie The Mummy and starred alongside Sofia Boutella, Courtney B. Vance, Jake Johnson, Russell Crowe and Annabelle Wallis. His character, Nick Morton, accidentally discovered and unearthed betrayed Egyptian Princess Ahmanet from the Ancient Times. Sealing her back was not the end of the problem, as he needed to resurrect his friend by removing the curse.

Top Gun: Maverick

Hailed as the second-highest-grossing film of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick made history by becoming Cruise’s highest-grossing project in his entire career. It explored the story of U.S. Navy Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he trained a group of Top Gun graduates, which included his best friend’s son, before embarking on a dangerous mission. Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer and Ed Harris joined the ensemble of cast members.

Valkyrie

Valkyrie brought an outstanding historical thriller plot about Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg as he joined a group of men who wanted to take down the Nazi regime. But to ensure their victory, he needed to play the role of the triggerman in their plotted assassination.

War of the Worlds

Cruise and Spielberg also collaborated in War of the Worlds, a film adaptation of H. G. Wells’ 1989 novel. As the extraterrestrials tried to invade earth, a dock worker started planning how to protect his children while dealing with the enemy’s massive war machines.