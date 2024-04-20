10 Best Zendaya Movies: From 'Dune' to 'Spider-Man' Franchise

Zendaya plays Chani, the mysterious young Fremen woman who captures the heart of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in Dune. The pair meet when the ducal heir travels to the most dangerous planet of Arrakis to save the world.

The film, based on Frank Herbert's novel of the same name, features Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Chang Chen, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem and Sharon Duncan-Brewster, among others.