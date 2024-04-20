10 Best Zendaya Movies: From 'Dune' to 'Spider-Man' Franchise

OK Magazine
best zendaya movies
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube; Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube
By:

Apr. 20 2024

Dune

dune
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Zendaya plays Chani, the mysterious young Fremen woman who captures the heart of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in Dune. The pair meet when the ducal heir travels to the most dangerous planet of Arrakis to save the world.

The film, based on Frank Herbert's novel of the same name, features Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Chang Chen, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem and Sharon Duncan-Brewster, among others.

Dune: Part Two

dune part two
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

After only appearing in the first film of the Dune franchise for around seven minutes, Zendaya appears longer in Dune: Part Two as she reprises her role.

Released this year, the Denis Villenueve-directed film continues Paul Atreides' journey to find those who destroyed his family.

Frenemies

frenemies
Source: Disney Channel/YouTube

Zendaya marks her first major movie role in Frenemies. The Disney Channel original film casts her along with Bella Thorne to tell the story of best friends who are forced to compete against each other to win a senior editor position at a publishing company.

Malcolm & Marie

malcolm marie
Source: Netflix Brasil/YouTube

Directed by Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie follows the story of a filmmaker (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) who face an issue that tests their relationship after a movie premiere.

The flick is filmed in black-and-white, leaving viewers in awe of its beauty and plotline.

Small Foot

small foot
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Zendaya voices a young yeti named Meechee in Small Foot. The animated musical comedy film, based on Sergio Pablos' unpublished children's book Yeti Tracks, centers on Migo (Channing Tatum) who suffers from criticism after telling them about his discovery of a human.

To prove his statement, he embarks on a journey to find the creature and introduce it to his community.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

space jam a new legacy
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Space Jam: A New Legacy serves as a sequel to the 1996 animated film, Space Jam. Zendaya stars in the film as Lola Bunny's voice actress, and she helps the other members of the Looney Tunes crew to save LeBron James' young son in the film.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

spider man homecoming
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Tom Holland leads his first standalone Marvel film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, which features Zendaya as MJ. Spider-Man starts his journey to become one of the Avengers under the supervision of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). While he tries to keep his identity a secret, he faces challenges when an evil creature suddenly pops out and threatens the lives of people close to his heart.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

spider man far from home
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Two years after the first film's release, Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives to share the superhero's task of taking down elemental creatures coming out from a hole in the universe.

He receives help from his fellow superhero, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Spider-Man: No Way Home

spider man no way home
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Following the events in the second film, Spider-Man: No Way Home continues Peter Parker's journey after Quentin Beck framed him over his death. The incident also exposes his identity, leading him to ask Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help.

The flick also sees the return of the previous Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The Greatest Showman

the greatest showman
Source: Fox Family Entertainment/YouTube

The Greatest Showman presents Zendaya as Anne Wheeler, one of the performers in P.T. Barnum's acts. The Michael Gracey-directed fictionalized biographical musical film follows P.T. Barnum's journey into the creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The cast includes Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Michelle Williams, among others.

