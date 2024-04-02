Bet Big on the Ultimate Guitar Hotel Getaway At 'Seminole Hard Rock Resort & Casino' Hollywood!

While most resorts like to boast about bringing your experience to the next level, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood takes it one mega step further by literally giving you the experience of staying inside an actual giant lit up guitar at the iconic Hard Rock Guitar Hotel. Designed to resemble back-to-back guitars, complete with guitar faces and bright light-up strings, this world's first and only guitar shaped engineering masterpiece building, towers 450 feet into the sky and is outfitted with floor-to-ceiling glass panes. The landmark Guitar Hotel contains 638 luxury guest rooms and suites inside its 34-story high tower, with the adjacent seven story Oasis Tower home to 168 luxury guest rooms, and the Hard Rock Hotel 12 story tower with 465 luxury rooms. The Guitar Hotel is the spot to properly immerse yourself in the full Hard Rock experience though, giving you the chance to sleep in a hotel room inside the guitar shaped hotel tower nearly 500 ft high from the ground -an absolute must do!

The view from inside your room overlooking the resorts stunning exotic lagoon pools and cabanas is almost as spectacular as the view from outside below, with the nighty Guitar Hotel Light Show. This nightly spectacle truly showcases the state-of-the-art LED lighting outfitted over the building, and features an orchestrated outdoor music and lights show that projects at least 20,000 feet into the night sky with the Guitar Hotel displaying a visual spectacle timed in sync with rocking tunes, creating a phenomenally immersive sight for the eyes and ears. Think of any major landmark in any city skyline worldwide, and the Guitar Hotel stands up to all of them, as the iconic structure lights up the South Florida skyline with a view that can be seen from miles away. The giant lit up guitar hotel structure sends a clear message ,that the party is always happening at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and those not there to experience it are almost certainly missing out!