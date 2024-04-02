Bet Big on the Ultimate Guitar Hotel Getaway At 'Seminole Hard Rock Resort & Casino' Hollywood!
If one were to make a guess of a holiday destination that offered casino gambling, poolside parties, high end restaurant dining and world class bars and nightclubs, you'd likely guess Las Vegas as the spot that ticked all these boxes. While Vegas may have once held the mantle as the top holiday hotspot for all this, a new entertainment vacation destination has entered the chat and is making a big impact in the casino resort market. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida has already kicked off 2024 with a huge splash, and is fast becoming a preferred choice for holiday seekers craving a holiday getaway full of pool time partying, delicious dining and gambling games all under one iconic guitar shaped hotel home in Hollywood, Florida.
LIVING INSIDE THE GUITAR
While most resorts like to boast about bringing your experience to the next level, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood takes it one mega step further by literally giving you the experience of staying inside an actual giant lit up guitar at the iconic Hard Rock Guitar Hotel. Designed to resemble back-to-back guitars, complete with guitar faces and bright light-up strings, this world's first and only guitar shaped engineering masterpiece building, towers 450 feet into the sky and is outfitted with floor-to-ceiling glass panes. The landmark Guitar Hotel contains 638 luxury guest rooms and suites inside its 34-story high tower, with the adjacent seven story Oasis Tower home to 168 luxury guest rooms, and the Hard Rock Hotel 12 story tower with 465 luxury rooms. The Guitar Hotel is the spot to properly immerse yourself in the full Hard Rock experience though, giving you the chance to sleep in a hotel room inside the guitar shaped hotel tower nearly 500 ft high from the ground -an absolute must do!
The view from inside your room overlooking the resorts stunning exotic lagoon pools and cabanas is almost as spectacular as the view from outside below, with the nighty Guitar Hotel Light Show. This nightly spectacle truly showcases the state-of-the-art LED lighting outfitted over the building, and features an orchestrated outdoor music and lights show that projects at least 20,000 feet into the night sky with the Guitar Hotel displaying a visual spectacle timed in sync with rocking tunes, creating a phenomenally immersive sight for the eyes and ears. Think of any major landmark in any city skyline worldwide, and the Guitar Hotel stands up to all of them, as the iconic structure lights up the South Florida skyline with a view that can be seen from miles away. The giant lit up guitar hotel structure sends a clear message ,that the party is always happening at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and those not there to experience it are almost certainly missing out!
A NEW ERA OF GAMBLING
Trying out your luck betting on the casino tables is as an important vacation priority to some vacationers, as getting a sun tan by the pool lounges is to others. Lucky both of these varied activities are readily available vacation options at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which is celebrating ' A New Era in Florida Gaming' with its recent launch of craps, roulette and retail sports betting at all six Seminole Casinos. This introduction of new games is a historic milestone that puts Florida front and center in the gambling field, putting it in the same league of the world's great gaming destinations. “The lively and exciting college hoops tournament has been a true testament to the enthusiasm and energy surrounding this incredible new era in Florida gaming that we launched", says Bo Guidry, President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, "We eagerly anticipate other upcoming sporting events and live moments, knowing they will further elevate the excitement and entertainment for our valued guests.”.
That elevated excitement Bo Guidry is referring to could certainly be felt at the Seminole Casino's Hard Rock Sports Bar, in the midst of March Madness just last week, as the packed sports bar was brimming with guests drinking, gambling and cheering on their teams while watching the huge cinema sized projector screens playing all the NCAA Basketball tournaments to the crowd of enthusiastic fans. For the less competitive sports minded guests who prefer wagering their bets on the more classic casino games, there are over 2700 slot machines and 200 gaming tables spread out over the 150,000 square feet casino floor. The end of 2023 also saw the introduction of live craps and roulette, and for the top tier Poker players out there, Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood is home to a 45 table private Poker Room that's open 24/7 with all the first rate amenities. Sources from inside the casino promise that this room is almost always busy and bustling with poker players betting the odds at any hour of the day and night!
DARE TO DINE IN STYLE
One of the most crucial activities to get right for any vacation is the dining experiences ,and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood certainly more than delivers on this front with it's array of choices to suit any tastes ,with world class dining options that don't require you to step outside the doors of the resort.
If Italian is your flavor, you can't go wrong with Cipresso, which offers a contemporary twist on Italian-American fare menu, in a restaurant setting that leans rustic in its design with darkened mood lighting that makes one feels like they could be dining at a traditional Venetian restaurant in Italy. Council Oak Steak & Seafood is the classic American Steakhouse with an upper class ambiance. The in-house butcher shop with daily meat cuts on display in a almost museum artifact type display is a particularly inventive detail that adds to the sophistication of the restaurant.
Kuro presents a luxe new-style Japanese menu in a chic and stylish setting. The wagyu beef tacos are an absolute must order from a menu that focusses on bold and complex flavors with a unique chef's spin. The imaginative cocktail list shouldn't be overlooked either, with the mezcal based ginger and soy twist MIKAN a particular favorite, worth ordering to witness the impeccable presentation of this cocktail alone. Kuro is a spot that blends sophistication with style effortlessly and could be considered the hippest restaurant in the resort.
NIGHTLIFE 'SEE & BE SEEN'
If there's one sure thing a Hard Rock Resort stay can guarantee, it's that the entertainment options will be vast, unforgettable and always a great time for those seeking it. For a brand built on Music and Entertainment, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino doesn't fail to deliver in spades with the in resort entertainment offerings. The Headliner has to be the 7,000 capacity Hard Rock Live Entertainment venue that has showcased concerts for incredible performers including Bruno Mars and The Rolling Stones among many more. The venue manages to be both crowd encompassing, while still feeling intimate. A very cool tidbit that the venue can boast about is that the furtherest seat in the venue is only 150 feet away from the front of the stage! Not to name drop, as that's definitely not the Rock Star life think to do - but just last week Columbian superstar Shakira hosted her album launch party at Hard Rock Live and knowing for a fact that any person in that room was never more than 150 feet away from the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer no matter where they were seated in the venue is a pretty cool humble brag!
Fear not for those not wanting the party to end, as the resort is also home to the 44,000 square-foot DAER entertainment complex which houses DAER Nightclub & Dayclub. If you're wanting to keep dancing the night away till the early hours of the morning, DAER is the spot to do it, and the establishment keeps on brand in delivering world class musical acts to take the stage with Tyga and Kaskade just two of the recent big name musical guests to perform at the hotspot. The best part of DAER'S in resort location is if your feet start to feel sore from the all night dancing, tiredness starts setting in and you're ready to call it a night, its just a short stroll through the casino floor and up an elevator, and you're back in the comfort of your hotel bed ready to get a good nights rest, before doing it all over again the next day.
The accessibility and convenience of having all this under the one roof at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is truly unmatched, with the glow of the lit up frets of the guitar strings on the iconic Guitar Hotel structure lighting up the South Florida skyline, acting as a North star to lead one to a vacation experience they're never going to forget.
For a hotel brand that's centered on entertainment and specifically music as Hard Rock International is, it feels only fitting to end on a music lyric that sums up the experience one will likely have with a stay at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood , or any Hard Rock Hotel in their folio for that matter. As Jay-Z raps in his 'Oliver' inspired hit track Hard Knock Life, '♬ It's the hard knock life for us'♬' , while that aforementioned 'hard knock life' might not be entirely true in Jay-Z's case, after a vacation at Hard Rock, you'll be likely be feeling it's '♬'The Hard-Rock Life for us'.♬'.