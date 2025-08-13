Bethenny Frankel Reveals She's Celibate After Failed Engagement: 'I'd Rather Be Alone With a Vibrator'

Article continues below advertisement

Bethenny Frankel revealed she's not sexually active — or dating — after her failed engagement to Paul Bernon. “I’ve been celibate,” the reality starlet shared in a new interview. “I’m not saying I think of myself as some hot commodity, but I do have several men pursuing me, and they think we’d be great for each other, so they’re trying to sort of push me to go out with them.”

Bethenny Frankel Would 'Rather Be Alone'

Source: MEGA Bethenny Frankel said she's 'not wasting time' with men unless she's certain it's 'a bulls-eye.'

Frankel detailed potential issues she has with any suitors, including them being “too short, too tall, they’re not successful enough in their career [and] they don’t live in a place I want to live or visit.” “Like, I get to choose,” she continued. “And in the past, the reason I’ve been so s----- at relationships is because you get in a car that’s going the wrong direction, but you get in anyway when you’re younger, because your friends will say, ‘Just go have fun’ Like, I don’t want to.” She added she is no longer “wasting any time with any of the bulls---" unless she’s certain it’s “a bulls-eye.” “I’d rather be alone with a vibrator,” she said. “I’ve got my kid, my friends. I’ve got my house. I’ve got my freaking cocktails. Get out of here. Go away.”

Bethenny Frankel Is Focused on Being 'Healthy' for Her Daughter

Source: @bethenny/Instagram Bethenny Frankel said 'being alive' for her daughter makes her nervous.

Frankel also dished on being in a new phase of life, as she’s in her 50s and has a 15-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy. “I’m a person that has always been clumsy,” she elaborated. “I always knock into something. I stub my toe every day. So I just want to be healthy for my daughter, be around for all her milestones, to just take care of myself.” Regardless of her fears, the Real Housewives of New York City alum made it clear she's trying to be present.

Bethenny Frankel Has a 'Great Relationship' With Her Daughter

“I’m not vain, but I’m aware of it, and I want to be healthy,” she shared. Frankel added that her daughter “wants to be with me so much” and they “love each other and have such a great relationship.” “Today I said to my team, I am not working tomorrow,” she said. “I don’t care what’s coming up. I want to be with her. I really don’t ultimately care about work. All this is fun and it’s great, and it’s gravy and it’s frosting and it’s sprinkles. That’s why you have to pay me a lot to go somewhere, not because I think I’m Madonna, but because you’re competing with me being with my kid.”

Bethenny Frankel on Retiring

Source: MEGA Bethenny Frankel said she will retire 'when there's no appetite for whatever I'm doing.'