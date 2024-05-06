It's Over! Bethenny Frankel and Fiancé Paul Bernon Split After 6 Years of Dating, Reality Star Keeps $1M Ring

The two briefly broke up in October 2020 but were back together by January 2021 after they were seen together in Miami, Fla.

The former reality star always publicly gushed about how much she adored Bernon. However, she wasn't always keen on walking down the aisle. "I don't want to build a wedding," she explained in a July 2023 interview.

"I love my life. I love my fiancé. He’s an amazing life partner and I don’t want to sign a contract with someone I love. I don’t want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not [do] what we want. I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do," Frankel added.