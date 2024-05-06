It's Over! Bethenny Frankel and Fiancé Paul Bernon Split After 6 Years of Dating, Reality Star Keeps $1M Ring
Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon are over.
According to insiders, The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 53, and the businessman called off their engagement two months ago after six years of dating.
"They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy," a source close to the former pair cited as the reason for their split, adding, "it just wasn’t going to work.”
Despite the love affair being over, Frankel kept her massive $1 million engagement ring Bernon gave her after getting down on one knee in March 2021.
The former Bravo star and the film producer began dating in October 2018 after meeting on a dating app. By 2019, Frankel and Bernon were shacking up in Massachusetts.
"They live together in the Back Bay area [in Boston] now," an insider claimed at the time. “She has been spending a lot more time up there. They are house-hunting in the New England area."
The two briefly broke up in October 2020 but were back together by January 2021 after they were seen together in Miami, Fla.
The former reality star always publicly gushed about how much she adored Bernon. However, she wasn't always keen on walking down the aisle. "I don't want to build a wedding," she explained in a July 2023 interview.
"I love my life. I love my fiancé. He’s an amazing life partner and I don’t want to sign a contract with someone I love. I don’t want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not [do] what we want. I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do," Frankel added.
- 'This Is Insane': Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Was Punched on the Upper West Side After 7 Women Claim to Be Similarly Assaulted in NYC
- Bethenny Frankel Calls Ed Kelce 'a Little Absurd' for Calling Her a 'Troll': 'Sorry Not Sorry'
- Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Blasts 'Troll' Bethenny Frankel for Criticizing Football Star's Relationship With Taylor Swift: 'Who Is This?'
The Skinnygirl founder shares her daughter, Brynn Hoppy, 13, with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The former couple were married from 2010 to 2012. However, their court battle lasted until March 2021.
"It was literally the most traumatizing thing I will hopefully ever go through in my life," Frankel explained during an episode of her “Just B” podcast about her acrimonious split.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I have been through a f------ war. I have questioned myself as a human, as a parent, because I was told so many times otherwise how terrible I was and disgusting and old and irrelevant and abused, because I had no power to get out of it," she added of the toll the divorce took on her.