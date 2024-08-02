'You Look Incredible': Bethenny Frankel, 53, Praised for Wearing a Bikini Despite Being of a 'Certain Age'
Thriving at 53!
On Thursday, August 1, Bethenny Frankel shared a video showing off her toned body while clapping back at those who claimed she is past the acceptable age to wear a bikini.
“Many of you say at a certain age you’re too old to wear a bikini. This was in my drawer and it has tags on it,” she began while modeling the black and white swimsuit.
“So the big question I have for you is: Am I popping tags or am I not popping tags?” she asked her 3.4 million followers.
Along with the poolside clip, she wrote: “Are we gonna pop some tags?⬇️⬇️⬇️ #swim #bathingsuit #onepiece #poolside #confidence #bkiniseason.”
In response, the RHONY alum was praised for her sculpted body and her confidence.
“You look incredible wow,” one person penned, while another added, “Bethenny you’ve never looked hotter 🔥.”
A third individual ranted: “Pop those tags!! It drives me crazy when we think after a certain age or after children we can no longer be youthful or s---. Like relax!! I have half my life left and I’m not hurting anyone 😂❤️ you look amazing.”
As OK! previously reported, on Wednesday, July 24, Frankel was spotted sporting a one-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun in St Tropez, France, alongside daughter Bryn, 14, and German artist Niclas Castello.
Frankel was seen chatting and smiling with Castello just a few months after she called it quits with ex-fiancé Paul Bernon.
- Bethenny Frankel Flaunts Beach Body While in St. Tropez With Artist Niclas Castello After Split From Fiancé Paul Bernon: Photos
- Aurora Culpo Tears Into 'Bitter' Bethenny Frankel for Exposing Her Breakup From 'RHONY' Star's Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon: 'Not a Good Look'
- 'Not My Type': Newly Single Bethenny Frankel Ditches Date After Seeing Him From Her Car
It was unclear if the multi-media artist and the Bravolebrity are more than just friends, as the duo did not show any PDA during the outing.
The pair’s beach day came after news broke that Frankel and Bernon called off their engagement.
"They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy," the source spilled of what went wrong. "It just wasn’t going to work."
Frankel and Bernon met on a dating app in 2018, and the film producer proposed in 2021.
Around the time of the split, an insider dished how the Skinnygirl founder would be keeping her $1 million diamond ring despite initiating the breakup.
Earlier this summer, Bernon began to date Aurora Culpo, 35.
Culpo eventually gushed about Bernon on her podcast, which Frankel admitted rubbed her the wrong way.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date, and then being inside their relationship hearing about their s-- and their gifts and meeting each other’s kids and the level of commitment," she stated on her own podcast. "It was gutting. It was brutal."