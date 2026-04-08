Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan Admit They Had 'Real Conversations' During Their 'Emotional' Reunion: 'We Dropped All the Baggage'

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Now that Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan are no longer on The Real Housewives of New York, they cherish the time they have together. The ladies recently reunited to promote a new campaign for RoC® Skincare, a leading dermatologist-recommended, clinically proven skincare brand, to support the national reveal of the RoC’s breakthrough Retinol Correxion Rich Cream. The potent formula is powered by RoC’s new Patented Clinical Retinol, which is seven times more effective than traditional Retinol. "When we got back together, I realized how much we’ve grown. We’ve worked hard, earned our place, and now we can just be ourselves and inspire others. That’s how I feel about aging," Morgan, 62, exclusively tells OK!. "It was so positive. We dropped all the baggage and were just three women bonding."

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"If we had met at a cocktail party instead of on a reality show, this is what it would have been like — just talking, no drama," Frankel adds. Singer, 69, notes: "Reality TV thrives on drama, but this time, it was just real conversation — about motherhood, business, and life."

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Source: RoC® Skincare The ladies reunited in Florida and in Paris.

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At this point in their lives, the ladies — who were OG members of the Bravo series — are focused on their projects and passions. "I’m really happy where I am right now. I’m protecting my peace and making careful choices," Frankel says. Meanwhile, Morgan is starring in a new E! docu-series The Golden Life, which follows former RHONY cast members, including Singer and Luann de Lesseps, as they navigate life in Palm Beach, Fla. "This show feels different — more positive, more real," Morgan says, to which Singer adds, "And it’s actually fun to film now."

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Source: RoC® Skincare The trio's reunion all began when they randomly ran into each other in Palm Beach, Fla.

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The trio's reunion all began when they randomly ran into each other in Palm Beach, Fla. "It just happened!" Morgan says. "I went to Palm Beach to kill time before something — I was alone at the bar. Suddenly, Ramona walks in wearing this full coral outfit, head-to-toe, like a whole coordinated look. Then separately, I see Sonja. I assumed they were together, but they weren’t. It was so random," Frankel shares. "I actually had my usual table at Colony, and someone told me, 'You have to come to the bar.' I had no idea they were there. It was completely unplanned," Singer notes. From there, it "turned into this emotional moment," Frankel recalls. "We realized how much we missed each other — without the pressure of filming, editing, or worrying about what we said."

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Source: @sonjatmorgan/Instagram Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer are filming a new show for E!.

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Frankel then invited Morgan and Singer to join her in Paris to film this new campaign. "I had this simple idea — I didn’t even fully know what we were going to do — but it turned into the most amazing experience. The product is phenomenal, the company is phenomenal, and we had the best time," Frankel says. "Being together again in Paris after that — it was just wonderful," Morgan adds. "And honestly, there was nothing to complain about. No issues, no stress — everything was seamless," Frankel quips.

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Source: RoC® Skincare The reality stars said their reunion was 'emotional.'

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In the "Skin Age Showdown" short film, Frankel, 55, leads them on a journey to Paris to prepare for their highly anticipated fall reunion. RoC reframes this high-stakes moment as a real-life test of skin age, providing much-needed confidence in a situation usually driven by anxiety. In the laboratories of Paris, the icons undergo a science-led reset, using RoC’s patented technology and clinical-grade VISIA scans to reveal how they regained control over their skin’s appearance and restored their confidence in preparation for the high-definition cameras. "Confidence comes from balance. This experience boosted all of us," the entrepreneur spills.

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Frankel is a fan of the brand, which is why it was a no-brainer to fill her pals in on their products. "I’ve been using it every night as part of my skincare routine. Retinol is one of the leading anti-aging ingredients, but people often misuse it and damage their skin. This product gives you everything you need without being too harsh," Singer says. Morgan adds: "You can use it daily without worrying about breakouts. The key is consistency. People want instant results, but that can backfire. This is gentle and effective." Frankel says Morgan and Singer were "genuinely surprised" by the product. "I think aging hits differently depending on whether you’re happy. If you’re living truthfully and have purpose, it shows. Purpose is everything — especially over 50," Frankel says.

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"This brand is innovative and allows authenticity. In a crowded beauty market, that matters. It’s a trusted, accessible product that really works," she continues. Singer concludes: "Bethenny chose us because we’re confident women. The product enhances that — it makes us feel good. I’ve been into skincare for decades, and I can honestly say — this is a great everyday product."