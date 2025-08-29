Is 'RHONY: Legacy-Style' Returning? The Women Are 'Willing and Ready' — But Nothing Has Been Said About a Formal Announcement
After a new rumor popped up online regarding a new Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy show in the works, an insider spoke to OK! to confirm what’s really going on.
According to Bravo & Cocktails, an insider claimed a RHONY legacy series was being planned — but it would be on E! instead of Bravo.
They noted this move “made sense” since E! was looking for a strong reality hit after losing Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The Rumored 'RHONY: Legacy' Reboot
They also said it took the “legacy” cast “off Bravo’s plate,” but would still have some of the same crew attached.
The show would be available on Peacock after it aired on E!, so there would be a crossover there, the source noted.
As far as who would appear on the new series, the insider mentioned Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Kelly Bensimon were the names being discussed. Rather than bring back all original stars, the insider said production was open to bringing in “one or two of their close girlfriends” so the show would feel fresh rather than just a reboot.
Will Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer Return to the Rumored New Show?
While there was a RHONY legacy reunion on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4, the source shared this would be more of a traditional Housewives format — i.e. watching the women in their day-to-day lives get into drama in New York.
Although fans may be clamoring for Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer to return, the insider insisted that is not going to happen.
Jill Zarin, on the other hand, is a “perennial possibility” due to her “tendency to resurface whenever cameras are present.”
They concluded with saying the project was in “early development” and filming would begin in late winter or early spring 2026.
The Cast Is 'Unaware of Any Projects' in the Works
Unfortunately for RHONY fans, an insider who spoke to OK! refuted the report.
“The cast has not been informed of anything and is unaware of any projects,” the source stated.
While there isn’t anything they know of in the works, the insider added they are “of course always open, willing and ready.”
After Season 13, RHONY got a complete reboot and an entirely fresh cast. However, the new cast has not been met with a warm reception, and ratings have tanked in comparison to what they were in their heyday with the old stars.
Dorinda Medley Talks the New 'RHONY' Cast
OK! spoke to Medley in May regarding her thoughts on the show today.
“I think people miss the girls, but they also just miss New York,” Medley said regarding the change. “I think it was my second year. And Andy [Cohen] got up [at an event]… And I remember… he said, ‘When you come to New York, you see three things. The statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and the Real Housewives of New York City.’ And it was one of those times ... I thought ... we really kind of are one of the landmarks of New York City, right?”
Regardless of Bravo’s choice to move forward with a new cast, Medley shared she doesn’t “personally understand” the “absolute resistance” for any combo of the new and old RHONY casts.
“I don't think you have to get rid of all them, and you say, ‘I made a mistake,’ but I do believe there's a world, if not to put us all back together, to be putting us together on some [level],” she said.