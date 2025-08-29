Is 'RHONY: Legacy-Style' Returning? The Women Are 'Willing and Ready' — But Nothing Has Been Said About a Formal Announcement

Article continues below advertisement

After a new rumor popped up online regarding a new Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy show in the works, an insider spoke to OK! to confirm what’s really going on. According to Bravo & Cocktails, an insider claimed a RHONY legacy series was being planned — but it would be on E! instead of Bravo. They noted this move “made sense” since E! was looking for a strong reality hit after losing Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Rumored 'RHONY: Legacy' Reboot

Some of the original 'RHONY' women have been spotted hanging out together lately.

They also said it took the “legacy” cast “off Bravo’s plate,” but would still have some of the same crew attached. The show would be available on Peacock after it aired on E!, so there would be a crossover there, the source noted. As far as who would appear on the new series, the insider mentioned Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Kelly Bensimon were the names being discussed. Rather than bring back all original stars, the insider said production was open to bringing in “one or two of their close girlfriends” so the show would feel fresh rather than just a reboot.

Will Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer Return to the Rumored New Show?

A source said Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer would not return to a 'RHONY: Legacy' show.

While there was a RHONY legacy reunion on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4, the source shared this would be more of a traditional Housewives format — i.e. watching the women in their day-to-day lives get into drama in New York. Although fans may be clamoring for Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer to return, the insider insisted that is not going to happen. Jill Zarin, on the other hand, is a “perennial possibility” due to her “tendency to resurface whenever cameras are present.” They concluded with saying the project was in “early development” and filming would begin in late winter or early spring 2026.

The Cast Is 'Unaware of Any Projects' in the Works

While the cast is 'willing' to do a new show, a source shared they are 'unaware' of anything being developed.

Unfortunately for RHONY fans, an insider who spoke to OK! refuted the report. “The cast has not been informed of anything and is unaware of any projects,” the source stated. While there isn’t anything they know of in the works, the insider added they are “of course always open, willing and ready.” After Season 13, RHONY got a complete reboot and an entirely fresh cast. However, the new cast has not been met with a warm reception, and ratings have tanked in comparison to what they were in their heyday with the old stars.

Dorinda Medley Talks the New 'RHONY' Cast

Dorinda Medley said she thinks 'there's a world' where you could put some of the old 'RHONY' stars back into the mix with the new cast.