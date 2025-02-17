10 Real Housewives Stars Who Quit But Eventually Came Back

In a December 2024 episode of the "Going Rogue" podcast, Alexis Bellino confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County after the franchise did not ask her to return for its 19th season.

"I can't say it came as a shock, it did not come as a shock," she shared. "It was a hard conversation. ... I guess I wasn't really prepared [because] I didn’t think contracts were coming out — like, I thought we had more time. ... [So] it was a shock when the call came, but I was never shocked about that information."

Bellino added, "It was a little bit of a relief. I mean nobody wants the rejection, and no one wants to [hear] you're not asked back. But it already happened to me. It happened to me in Season 8. I've been there, done that!"

She first joined the franchise during RHOC Season 5 in 2008 before leaving during Season 8. She returned in Season 14 as a guest before officially becoming a friend of the cast in Season 18.