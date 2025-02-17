10 Real Housewives Stars Who Quit But Eventually Came Back
Alexis Bellino – 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'
In a December 2024 episode of the "Going Rogue" podcast, Alexis Bellino confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County after the franchise did not ask her to return for its 19th season.
"I can't say it came as a shock, it did not come as a shock," she shared. "It was a hard conversation. ... I guess I wasn't really prepared [because] I didn’t think contracts were coming out — like, I thought we had more time. ... [So] it was a shock when the call came, but I was never shocked about that information."
Bellino added, "It was a little bit of a relief. I mean nobody wants the rejection, and no one wants to [hear] you're not asked back. But it already happened to me. It happened to me in Season 8. I've been there, done that!"
She first joined the franchise during RHOC Season 5 in 2008 before leaving during Season 8. She returned in Season 14 as a guest before officially becoming a friend of the cast in Season 18.
Bethenny Frankel – 'The Real Housewives of New York City'
Bethenny Frankel had two stints on The Real Housewives of New York City: from Season 1 to 4 and from Season 7 to 11.
Ahead of Season 12, she issued a statement confirming she would leave the franchise "to explore my next chapter."
"With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride," part of her statement to People read. "I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."
While the move surprised the viewers, Ramona Singer said it was not the first time Frankel kept her castmates in the dark.
Singer said of Frankel's latest exit, "When she left in Season 4, we found out through the press she was doing her spinoff, Bethenny Getting Married. She was upset we never congratulated her, but we were upset she never told us! And that's how we feel now. There is a camaraderie among us as a cast. Love us, hate us, not like us — we are a team. To hear this from the press and not through her is upsetting."
Despite the drama, Singer wished Frankel well and assured the fans the show would go on.
Camille Grammer – 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills welcomed Camille Grammer on board in its first two seasons before giving her a friend role in Season 3.
After her departure in 2013, Grammer appeared in Seasons 8 and 9 as a friend and Season 10 as a guest.
In January 2023, she was announced as one of the cast members of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
Danielle Staub – 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'
After starring on the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle Staub spoke candidly about why she would "never be returning as a Housewife again with the Jersey girls."
"I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I've been very happy to rally and stand on a platform and be here with all of you," she told Andy Cohen in a January 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "But it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day."
She returned and had a supporting capacity from Seasons 8 to 10 before officially announcing her exit in 2020.
Dina Manzo – 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'
Another Jersey housewife, Dina Manzo, left RHONJ during Season 2 before briefly coming back in 2014 for Season 6. Although the show asked her to return for Season 7, she declined since she was no longer "a Jersey girl" at the time.
"I don't live in New Jersey anymore. I went through my divorce this year [and] I moved out to California, so it didn't make sense," she told FOX411 in 2016.
Manzo added, "I thought about it for a minute, and I thought 'How am I supposed to do this? I don't live there.' I have an apartment here in Manhattan but I don't live in New Jersey, so I don't see how that could work."
She rejoined the cast for Season 6 before exiting the show for good.
Heather Dubrow – 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'
Following her first appearance on RHOC from Season 7 to 11, Heather Dubrow made a return for the show's 16th season.
Speaking with People at the Alliance For Women In Media Foundation's 48th Annual Gracie Awards Gala in 2023, Dubrow called Season 17 "very difficult" to film.
She explained, "I'm curious to see how it looks, because I think that our memories are sometimes not always accurate of events. I have my narrative, someone else has their narrative, but then when you see it play out, you go, okay, maybe I took that wrong, or maybe I overstepped, or maybe I overstated. So we're going to have to see how it plays out."
"I will tell you, it feels like the show used to be when I was first on it," she added. "I think the fans are going to be really happy."
Katie Rost – 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'
The Real Housewives of Potomac had Katie Rost as a cast member, but she exited the show during its first season. While she returned to play a friend role in 2019, she later revealed she begged Cohen to give her the job again.
"I have a lot going on that a lot of people can relate to and a-lot HAS changed. I'm reliable. If they are still casting. Hire me. I'm here. And I'm real. #RHOP for real," she tweeted in 2023.
Rost lambasted the executive producer for not inviting her to RHOP Season 4 reunion in 2019.
Kim Zolciak – 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'
During an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 5, Kim Zolciak made headlines after walking out on the cast and announcing she was leaving to work on her other TV ventures. She had a friend role until Season 10, but she eventually swore off the show again due to severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Zolciak revealed in an August 2024 episode of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets that "there's not enough money to ever go through what I went through, ever. … Karma comes full circle. I've watched it happen to people and here I am and well, where are the others — a couple of them?"
Porsha Williams – 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'
After appearing on RHOA Seasons 5 through 13, Porsha Williams thrilled fans when she announced her return in the Season 16 trailer.
"Cinderella gotta wake the h--- up," she said. "I'm back, baby!"
Tamra Judge – 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'
After 12 seasons on RHOC, Tamra Judge opted out of Season 15.
"It's been a wild ride, and after all these years, I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," said Judge. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms."
Judge, however, returned for Season 17.